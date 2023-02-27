CORBIN — A six-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining in regulation didn’t seem to bother Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals at all during Monday’s 13th Region Girls Tournament first round matchup with Knox Central.
The Lady Cardinals rallied and looked as if they were going to win in regulation after a 3-pointer by eighth-grader Shelbie Mills gave her team a slim one-point lead.
After two made free throws by South Laurel’s Emily Cox, and only 10 seconds remaining, the Lady Panthers raced down court as Timberly Fredrick’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was good, and sent the game into overtime with a 58-all score.
But that’s when South Laurel took over and wrapped up the win during the four-minute extra period, as the Lady Cardinals stunned 51st District champion Knox Central, 66-62.
“We were dead in the water several times but man what a total team effort by our kids,” Souder said. “Tonight was the truest definition of survive and advance. Our kids really grew up tonight. When both Emily and Skeeter fouled out we could have rolled over and died but we didn’t. Shelbie was huge tonight, as was Maci. I could really talk about every kid on our team. Most said we were too young but our kids just kept playing. We will enjoy tonight and get ready for the next one.”
Mills, whose mom, Kim Mays Mills, is a former Kentucky Miss Basketball that played at Knox Central, led South Laurel (19-14) with a 21-point scoring effort on an 8-of-14 shooting effort, including going 3-for-7 from behind the arc. She also had four steals, two rebounds, two assists, and one block. Cox turned in a stellar effort with 15 points while hitting 9-of-10 free throw attempts. She also had six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block.
Maci Messer also turned in a huge game for South Laurel, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal. Eighth-grader Skeeter Mabe added eight points, two rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.
The win sets up a semifinal matchup between the Lady Cardinals and crosstown rival North Laurel, who defeated Harlan County earlier Monday, 62-38.
Both South Laurel and the Lady Jaguars have met each other in the region tournament four out of the past five years.
The two teams played twice this season with North Laurel winning both games, 85-59, and 69-46, respectively.
The loss extended Knox Central’s 13th Region Tournament losing skid to 18 consecutive games.
The last time the Lady Panthers won a regional tournament game came back in 1998 with a 73-69 win over Jackson County.
The 51st District is now 1-16 in regional tournament play since the 2005-06 realignment. The district’s lone win came in 2019 when Lynn Camp beat Red Bird, 48-28.
Sophomore Halle Collins led the way for Knox Central with 21 points and 14 rebounds, finishing her season with 29 double-doubles. Hannah Melton finished with 12 points, four assists, and four steals while Frederick finished with 11 points.
South Laurel finished the game hitting 22-of-58 shot attempts, including a 5-of-24 effort from 3-point range. The Lady Cardinals were outrebounded, 34-26, but forced Knox Central into 29 turnovers.
The Lady Panthers shot 22-of-53 from the floor, including a 7-of-19 effort from behind the arc. They forced South Laurel into 17 turnovers.
Neither team shot well in the first half and it showed throughout the first 16 minutes.
Knox Central managed to take a slim 10-6 advantage into the second quarter, thanks to the play of Collins.
South Laurel started to find the basket more in the second quarter while outscoring the Lady Panthers, 21-17, to send the game into a 27-all tie at halftime.
Collins played a big role in keeping her team in the game, scoring 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds in the first half. Mackenzie Hensley added six points for Knox Central.
The Lady Panthers turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, and shot 10-of-32 from the floor, including a 4-of-15 effort from 3-point range.
South Laurel had a balanced scoring effort in the first half with six players connecting with baskets. Mills had eight points while Mabe added six points.
The win improved South Laurel to 22-11 overall in the 13th Region Tournament while Knox Central dropped to 16-34.
