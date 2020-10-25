1

 Photo by Les Dixon

The Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association were released Sunday with North Laurel's Meg Anderson being named 2020 Region 13 Player of the Year. A complete story will be in the Wednesday edition of the Sentinel-Echo.

2020 Region 13 Player of the Year:

Meg Anderson

First Team All-Region:

1. Meg Anderson – North Laurel

2. Olivia Rudder – North Laurel

3. Reis Anderson – Whitley County

4. Clara Finneseth – Corbin

5. Madison Dagley – North Laurel

6. Lindsay Cox – South Laurel

7. Grace Gibson – Corbin

8. Maddi Mastin – North Laurel

9. Taylor Payne – Knox Central

10. Chelsey Logan – Whitley County

11. Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel

GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin

Second Team All-Region: (listed alphabetically, no particular order)

1. Kaylee Aslinger – Whitley County

2. Belle Dotson – South Laurel

3. Kyla Heuser – South Laurel

4. Natalie Hoskins – North Laurel

5. Allison Jackson – Whitley County

6. Lucy Jackson – Knox Central

7. Olivia Jones – Corbin

8. Makayla Mastin – North Laurel

9. Ella Rison – South Laurel

10. Meghan Steely – Whitley County

11. Kaiden Walden – Corbin

GK: Madison Patterson – Whitley County

