The Girls High School Soccer All-Region Teams named by the Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association were released Sunday with North Laurel's Meg Anderson being named 2020 Region 13 Player of the Year. A complete story will be in the Wednesday edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
2020 Region 13 Player of the Year:
Meg Anderson
First Team All-Region:
1. Meg Anderson – North Laurel
2. Olivia Rudder – North Laurel
3. Reis Anderson – Whitley County
4. Clara Finneseth – Corbin
5. Madison Dagley – North Laurel
6. Lindsay Cox – South Laurel
7. Grace Gibson – Corbin
8. Maddi Mastin – North Laurel
9. Taylor Payne – Knox Central
10. Chelsey Logan – Whitley County
11. Ashlyn Davis – South Laurel
GK: Patton Chandler – Corbin
Second Team All-Region: (listed alphabetically, no particular order)
1. Kaylee Aslinger – Whitley County
2. Belle Dotson – South Laurel
3. Kyla Heuser – South Laurel
4. Natalie Hoskins – North Laurel
5. Allison Jackson – Whitley County
6. Lucy Jackson – Knox Central
7. Olivia Jones – Corbin
8. Makayla Mastin – North Laurel
9. Ella Rison – South Laurel
10. Meghan Steely – Whitley County
11. Kaiden Walden – Corbin
GK: Madison Patterson – Whitley County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.