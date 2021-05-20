WILLIAMSBURG — The 13th Region Tennis Tournament continued Thursday at Whitley County High School with players from North Laurel and South Laurel participating in quarterfinal action. A story on the tournament will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
13th Region Tournament tennis action continues at Whitley County
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
Oliver Aiden Smith infant son of Trevor Jordan Smith and Haley Nicole (Chandler) Smith of London, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. In addition to his mommy & daddy, Oliver is also survived by grandparents, Dewey Smith Jr & Mattie Smith of Annv…
Col. Wayne Hughes, USAF, Ret., was born on August 1, 1935, and passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2021, at his home in Pensacola, Florida. Wayne was married to Mariece Bowling, the love of his life, at the age of twenty-two and they were married for 63 years. They were blessed with two sons,…
