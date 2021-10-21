MCKEE — The 2021 13th Region Volleyball Tournament will begin Saturday at Jackson County High School with tournament favorite Corbin hoping to win its fifth straight 13th Region championship.
The Lady Redhounds (25-5) are winners of 46 consecutive matches against 13th Region competition and have won 12 straight 13th Region games.
Corbin’s main threat looks to be Whitley County, who has a 24-8 mark but has lost to the Lady Redhounds three times this season.
Vanessa Ross’ squad has won 14 straight matches against the Lady Colonels with their last loss coming to Whitley County on Oct. 27, 2016.
49th District champion Jackson County (17-7) will face-off against Whitley County at 3 p.m. Saturday while 52nd District champion Bell County (21-8) will play 51st District runner-up Pineville (11-12) at 5 p.m.
51st District champion Knox Central (11-11) will go up against 49th District runner-up North Laurel (11-17) at 7 p.m. while 50th District champion Corbin will face-off against 52nd District runner-up Harlan County (7-16) at 9 p.m.
Semifinal action is slated for Monday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. while the championship game is scheduled to be played Tuesday at 7 p.m.
2021 13th Region Volleyball Tournament
At Jackson County High School
Saturday, Oct. 23
First Round
Jackson County vs. Whitley County, 3 p.m.
Bell County vs. Pineville, 5 p.m.
Knox Central vs. North Laurel, 7 p.m.
Corbin vs. Harlan County, 9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
Semifinals
Jackson County/Whitley County winner vs. Bell County/Pineville winner, 6 p.m.
Knox Central vs. North Laurel winner vs. Corbin/Harlan County winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Finals
TBD, 7 p.m.
