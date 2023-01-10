LONDON — Fourteen players scored during North Laurel’s 90-12 rout of Oneida Baptist on Tuesday.
The game gave coach Eddie Mahan a chance to play some of his younger players.
Mariella Claybrook led the Lady Jaguars (11-3) with 14 points while Jaelyn Black followed with 11 points. Bella Sizemore and Emma Carl each scored nine points apiece while Brooke Nichelson, Kamilla Marcum and Chloe McKnight each scored eight points apiece in the win.
“Tonight was a great opportunity for us to be able to dress our younger players and get some varsity minutes,” Mahan said. “We dressed 16 kids and 14 were able to score. We tried to work on some defensive rotations with the younger players in our program.
“After last night’s game against South, many of our varsity kids had tired legs and it was nice to be able to give them a rest,” he added. “Mariella Claybrook really excelled in her 13 minutes of playing time, as she finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.”
Bailey Bayes led Oneida Baptist with four points while Charity Carpenter added three points.
North Laurel will play Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at George Rogers Clark as part of the MLK Jr. Classic.
The Lady Mountaineers will travel to play Wolfe County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
North Laurel’s dominance against 49th District opponents, and Clay County, continued Friday during its 65-33 rout of the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Jaguars ran their record to 9-3 overall, and 2-0 against district opponents by dominating Clay County from the tipoff.
North Laurel has now won 33 district games in a row while extending its win streak against Clay County to 11 games.
“The more things change the more they stay the same, I guess,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We came away with a win, but the pace of the game was still slower than we are used to.
“We had some good individual performances, and played decent defense but never felt like we could fully get comfortable,” he added. “I do feel like we are better prepared to win in games like that though than we have been in previous years.”
North Laurel built a 20-8 lead in the first quarter behind Brooke Nichelson’s 11 points and never looked back.
Nichelson finished with a game-high 27 points, scoring seven more points in the second quarter while adding eight points in the third quarter.
The Lady Jaguars led 37-17 at halftime, and 55-21 entering the fourth quarter.
“Brooke Nichelson’s athleticism is always impressive, but tonight it was on full display,” Mahan said. “She was able to attack in transition, but also was attacking in the half court. As impressive as Brooke was individually, she was the recipient of many of the nine assists Emily Sizemore had. Only one starter played over 18 minutes, so our subs were able to get some good minutes for us.
“Mariella Claybrook scored six points, but also had 13 rebounds and multiple blocked shots,” he added. “She is going to be important for us, not just in future seasons but also by tournament time.”
Emily Sizemore also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points while Chloe McKnight and Mariella Claybrook each added six points apiece.
Ten players scored in the game for North Laurel.
Clay County (6-8, 4-4) was led in scoring by Sidney Jones’ and Mackenzie Sizemore’s nine-point scoring efforts. Julia Collins added seven points.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Monday on the road against South Laurel. The two teams met back on Dec. 1, 2022, with North Laurel coming away with an 85-59 victory. The Lady Tigers will travel to play Bell County on Monday.
Thursday’s game
With his team’s focus on playing defense during Thursday’s matchup against Leslie County, coach Eddie Mahan admitted he was pleased with the end result — a hard fought 64-58 win over Leslie County.
The six-point victory allowed the Lady Jaguars (8-3) to get back to their winning ways heading into Friday’s 49th District matchup against rival Clay County.
“Defense was our focus tonight, and we did decent for the majority of the game,” Mahan said. “All it took though was a few errors and Leslie would take advantage.
“In the first quarter, our defense would be solid, but we wouldn’t finish the play off with a rebound,” he said. “Rebounding was what kept them in the game and if you let a team like Leslie and a player like Courtney Hoskins hang around then you can find yourself in trouble.”
Hoskins turned in a game-high 32 points while hitting four 3-pointers for the Lady Eagles but North Laurel had an answer in Chloe McKnight.
McKnight led the Lady Jaguars with 20 points while also turning in a solid effort rebounding the ball.
“Chloe McKnight set up our offense in the first half with 13 points and was able to get their post player in foul trouble,” Mahan said. “Chloe has improved and matured so much this season.”
The Lady Jaguars led 18-12, and 38-26, at the end of the first, and second quarters, before holding off Leslie County’s late rally in the second half.
Emily Sizemore joined McKnight in double figures with 14 points while Jaelyn Black hit two 3-pointers, and scored 11 points.
