ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF) has named 14 players to be inducted in August. They are:
Coach Tim Mudd, Region 5, Elizabethtown High School: Mudd was the head coach of the Lady Panther basketball team from 1994-2016. In his 20-year tenure, he had a record of 563-136. Sixteen of his seasons produced 20+ wins, including five 30+ win seasons. His teams won 18 district championships, eight 5th Region championships while being state runner-ups three times and state champions in 1998.
Mudd ranks as the ninth all-time winningest coach and was the Courier Journal Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2009, the Lexington Herald-Leader Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014, and the AP Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2015.
Coach John Burr, Region 5, Columbia High School/Adair County High School: Burr became a legend among Kentucky high school basketball coaches over his 27-year tenure at Columbia and Adair County. His teams won 568 games and lost 262. The Adair County Indians made it to the state semifinals in 1954 and the championship game in 1955, losing to Hazard High School. Burr was named Courier Journal Coach of the Year in 1955 when his team went 39-4.
Coach Chris Renner. Region 7, Louisville Ballard High School: Renner coached high school basketball in Kentucky for 27 years, including 24 years as the boys’ head coach at Louisville Ballard. He coached the girls’ team at Southeast Christian for two years and the boys’ team at Waggener one season before going to Ballard. He compiled a won-loss record of 703-186.
His Bruins won nine 7th Region titles and reached the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament’s championship game five times, winning the title in 1999. He was the seventh coach in state history to reach 700 wins and only the third from Louisville, joining Dale Mabrey of Pleasure Ridge Park and the late William Kean of Louisville Central. Renner retired after the 2021-22 basketball season.
Charles Hunter, Region 5, Glasgow Ralph Bunche High School: Hunter earned the nickname “Big Game” at Oklahoma University. He led Glasgow Ralph Bunche High School to the 5th Region championship as a junior. He was the leading scorer in the 5th Region in his junior and senior year and was named to the 1961 All-State Team.
He was nominated as a High School All-American and named to the Kentucky All-Stars where he was selected “Star of Stars” in both games against Indiana. After graduating from high school in 1962, he went to Oklahoma City University to play for legendary coach Abe Lemons.
Greg Smith, Region 2, Princeton Dotson High Schoo/Caldwell County High School: Smith began his basketball career at Princeton Dotson High School, along with his brother Dwight. They led Dotson to the Sweet 16 in 1963. Dwight moved on to Western Kentucky University while Greg’s school, Princeton Dotson, merged into Caldwell County, a consolidated high school in the 2nd Rgion.
In Greg’s senior year, he averaged 16 points per game, had a school record 37 rebound game against Madisonville Rosenwald and led the Tigers to the Sweet 16, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team. After graduation, Greg joined Dwight at WKU. Greg’s career there garnered him two OVC titles and NCAA berths, two All-OVC Team selections and an NBA career. He started on the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship team. He is the only Caldwell County player to have his jersey retired.
Greg Smith joins his brother Dwight as the only brothers to be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Craig Eversoll, Region 4, Warren Central High School: In Eversoll’s junior year (1982), he led the Dragons leading them to their first district tournament win in school history. They went on to win the district and regional championships. Warren Central returned to the Sweet 16 the next season.
He was named to the All-State Tournament team and Courier Journal All-State team in 1982 and 1983. His senior year he averaged 29 points a game and set numerous school records.
Wayne Golden, Region 6, Louisville Shawnee High School: The 1973 Kentucky high school basketball season was dominated by the Shawnee Indians with a 34-2 record and a Sweet 16 championship. Golden averaged 30+ points per game while setting a Jefferson County single game scoring record with a 84 point game.
He earned All-State, All-State Tournament and All-American honors in 1973, his senior year. He scored 26 points in the state championship game where Shawnee won over powerful Louisville Male. He went on to a stellar college career at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, becoming an All-American as a member of the 1977 Division II National Championship team.
Ronnie Daniel, Region 7, Louisville Shawnee High School: Daniel was the floor general who orchestrated the1973 Shawnee High School Indians run to the Kentucky high school basketball championship. He was selected to the All-State Tournament Team and Courier Journal All-State Team in 1973. In his senior year, he was selected as a McDonald’s All-American and played in their Derby Classic All-Star Game.
He made the 6th Region all-tournament team three consecutive years. Shawnee’s 1973 state championship run culminated with a victory over Louisville Male High School, led by Hall of Famer Wesley Cox. Daniel scored 30 points and dealt out eight assists in one of the great state championship game performances.
Brigette Combs, Region 14, Whitesburg High School: Combs led Whitesburg High School to three consecutive KHSAA Sweet Sixteen appearances. In her senior season (1983), she averaged 27 points and 14 rebounds per game and was named Kentucky Miss Basketball. Combs totaled 2,672 points, 1,920 rebounds and 585 steals as Whitesburg captured three straight Region 14 titles and compiled a 99-8 record. Combs was a two-time, first team All-State selection.
She was named All-America by KODAK, National Coaches Association and Milky Way.Combs was selected as one of the top 25 high school girls’ basketball players on the Kentucky All-Century Team. She starred at Western Kentucky University, where the Lady Toppers had a Final Four appearance in 1986.
Ervin Stepp, Region 15, Phelps High School: During Ervin Stepp’s junior season in 1979 at Phelps High School, he averaged 47 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game. His points per game average led the nation and broke the state record previously held by King Kelly Coleman. He amassed 1,275 that season, shot 60 percent from the field, 87 percent from the foul line and selected first team All-State.
Stepp’s senior season shattered his previous records as he led the nation in scoring again with an average of 53.7 points per game along with 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He had a high game of 75 points while his low game was 34 points.
He also set the state record for the most free throws made in one season (357), a mark that still stands and ranks second nationally. Stepp was named Mr. Basketball in 1980, selected to the Converse All-American team, named Kentucky Athlete of the Year by the Hertz Corp. and was chosen first team All-State in every poll.
Patty Jo Hedges-Ward, Region 6, Louisville Western High School: Hedges-Ward was an All-State selection in 1979 while averaging 15.7 points per game, six assists and six steals. She holds the all-time assist and steals record for Louisville Western High School.
Currently, the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches presents the “Patty Jo Hedges Ultimate Teammate Award” each year in her honor to the girl who exemplifies her selfless style of play.
She started at point guard for the University of Kentucky where she became a 1,000-point scorer and an all-time assist leader. She played professionally and also played for USA Basketball, where she won a gold medal at the 1983 Pan-American Games.
A’dia Mathies, Region 6, Louisville Iroquois High School: Mathies finished her Louisville Iroquois High School career as the school’s most decorated player. She was a varsity starter beginning in the sixth grade, and totaled 3,113 points and 2, 583 rebounds in her high school career. She averaged a double double her senior season scoring 17.1 points per game while pulling down 11.4 rebounds.
She led Iroquois to three Sweet 16 appearances (2006, 2007 and 2009). In 2009, the Raiders had a 33-1 record and claimed the state title. She was named Courier Journal first team All-State three times. She was selected as a member of the All-State Tournament team in 2006, 2007 and 2009 and culminated her high school career by being chosen Miss Basketball in 2009.
Mathies played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where she was SEC Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons and was recently named to the All-Time SEC Women’s Team. She was a first round draft pick by the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.
Jerry Eaves, Region 7, Louisville Ballard High School: Eaves, a 6-foot-4point guard, is one of the few Kentuckians to play on both a state championship team (Ballard High School 1977) and a national championship team (University of Louisville 1980). He was a two-time Courier Journal All Stater in 1977 and 1978, 1977 Sweet 16 All-Tournament team member and 1978 Parade All-American before going to the University of Louisville.
He scored 1,581 career points at Ballard, 1,250 career points at UofL and 1,200 career points in the NBA. Eaves joins Ballard teammates Lee Raker and Jeff Lamp in the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Jack Fitzpatrick, Region 12, Somerset Dunbar High School: Fitzpatrick played for Somerset Dunbar in the Kentucky Athletic League, graduating in 1954. The Kentucky Athletic League was made up of African American schools across Kentucky until integration occurred in 1957, allowing the KAL schools into the KHSAA. He earned Kentucky Athletic League All-State honors in 1953 and 1954 as well as being named to the All-State Tournament team in 1954.
He was the MVP of the 1954 KAL State Tournament, leading Somerset Dunbar to the state title. He played collegiately for Knoxville College and continued his career by playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and Saperstein’s Chicago Majors of the American Basketball League.
