MANCHESTER — It was the same ole song and dance for North Laurel on Monday.
Another game, another win, but this time around, the Lady Jaguars had an easier time with Clay County compared to last week’s walk-off 4-3 victory.
North Laurel received a three-hit, two-RBI effort from Katie Sams while Emily Sizemore connected with another home run, her fourth during North Laurel’s past three games. She finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored as the Lady Jaguars cruised to an easy 11-3 win over the Lady Tigers.
The win, North Laurel’s 18th in a row, improved the Lady Jaguars to 24-1 overall, and 3-0 against 49th District opponents.
“Good win for my girls after a few days without a game,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We scored four in the top of the first and that set the tone.
“Offensively, we had some much better swings tonight against Abby Bowling,” he added. “She kept us in check last week and we were able to get some better swings tonight. We received multiple hits from Emily Sizemore and Katie Sams at the top of the order. When they get on base a lot, we can be pretty good.”
Edwards also received a stellar pitching effort by Reagan Isaac.
“Pitching wise, Reagan Isaac was really good again tonight,” he said. “She pitched 6 1/3 of an inning, and scattered five hits and she had 13 strikeouts. Some walks ran her pitch count up, so Haley (Cooper) had to come in and finish it up.
“We also only made one error and that was late in the game when it was raining,” Edwards added. added. “The girls have played really good defense and that makes a big difference for us. We celebrate our senior Emily Sizemore tomorrow night against Wayne County at home. Thursday night, we are having a reunion of the very first team at North Laurel. I like where my team is at. Go Jags.”
Madison Sizemore led the Lady Tigers (11-9, 1-2) with two hits while Kylie Frost and Emma Reynolds each finished with a hit and an RBI. Emma Turtle also had a hit.
