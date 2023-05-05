HAZARD — Harlan County entered Friday’s matchup with No. 2 North Laurel riding a four-game win streak, but when things were all said and done, the Lady Jaguars turned out to be the team to keep its win streak alive.
Chris Edward’s squad scored 10 runs in the first two innings while cruising to its 21st straight win, a 14-3 victory over the Lady Black Bears.
North Laurel is now 27-1 overall while improving to 9-0 against 13th Region opponents. Harlan County fell to 13-11, and 10-6 versus regional opponents.
“Another good win tonight against Harlan County in the Tim Short Classic at Perry County Central,” Edwards said. “We got a couple runs early tonight and then really stepped on the gas in the second with eight runs.
“We had 13 hits on the night and again production throughout the entire lineup,” he added. “Extra base hits from several girls tonight. Emily (Sizemore) was Emily again tonight with a triple, Saige (McClure) had a home run and a bunch of RBI while Braylee Fawbush and Ellie Adams had doubles. A very good night at the plate.”
Seven players drove in runs for North Laurel with McClure’s four RBI leading the way. Haley Cooper, Emily Sizemore, and Katie Adams drove in two runs apiece.
Cooper also improved to 9-1 after tossing four innings while allowing six hits, and three earned runs, and striking out a batter.
“Haley Cooper started again tonight,” Edwards said. “Again she done everything we’ve asked of her. She got into a tight spot in the third when Harlan County scored but it could have been a lot worse. Because of the game situation, I was able to let her pitch out of it and she did a really nice job of limiting Harlan County.
“Two games tomorrow up here,” he added. “We play the host Perry Central at 11 a.m. and then a to be determined opponent at 3:30 p.m. Perry Central will be a really tough game so we better bring our A game tomorrow. Go Jags.”
Jenna Wilson led the Lady Black Bears with a 2-for-2 effort while Brittleigh Estep had a hit, and drove in two runs. Jade Burton also had a run-scoring hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.