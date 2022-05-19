LONDON — The first-ever Jags Athletic Gala was held last week with 28 awards handed out on Thursday evening.
Listed below are the winners:
Break-Through Athlete
Ryan Davidson
Comeback Athlete
Brooke Nichelson
Best Record Breaking Performance
Clay Sizemore
Best Individual Moment
Brayden Scott
Best Team Performance
Boys Basketball
Newcomer of the Year
Brady Hensley
Female/Male Cross-Country
Taylor Allen & Alex Garcia
Football Player of the Year
Austin Johnson
Female/Male Golfer of Year
Kinsley Blair & Lucas Binder
Female/Male Soccer Player of the Year
Mikaela Moore & Henry Chappell
Volleyball Player of the Year
Alivia Parker
Female/Male Basketball Player of the Year
Hailee Valentine & Reed Sheppard
Cheerleader of the Year
Jenna Howard
Dancer of the Year
Milla Binder
Female/Male Marching Band of the Year
Callie Wagers & Aaron Jones
Female/Male Swimmer of the Year
Belle Chappell & Brookz Dizney
Female/Male Archer of the Year
Savannah Philpot & Isaac Ivey
Baseball Player of the Year
Eli Sizemore
Softball Player of the Year
Emily Sizemore
Female/Male Fisher of the Year
Allie Jo Burns & Josh Cochran
Female/Male Tennis Player of the Year
Jaron Gray & Will Walton
Female/Male Track & Field Player of the Year
Taylor Allen & Luke Robinson
Assistant Coach of the Year
Garrison Burchell
Head Coach of the Year
Nate Valentine
Helping Hands of the Year
Girls Basketball Team
Female/Male Scholar Athletes of the Year
Maddi Mastin & Matthew Sanders
Triple Threat Award
Katie Keen
Lucas Ball
Jack Chappell
Caden Harris
Xander Harris
Female Team of the Year
Swim Team
Male Team of the Year
Fishing Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.