Les Nicholson

LONDON — The first-ever Jags Athletic Gala was held last week with 28 awards handed out on Thursday evening.

Listed below are the winners:

 

Break-Through Athlete

Ryan Davidson

 

Comeback Athlete

Brooke Nichelson

 

Best Record Breaking Performance

Clay Sizemore

 

Best Individual Moment

Brayden Scott

 

Best Team Performance

Boys Basketball

 

Newcomer of the Year

Brady Hensley

 

Female/Male Cross-Country

Taylor Allen & Alex Garcia

 

Football Player of the Year

Austin Johnson

 

Female/Male Golfer of Year

Kinsley Blair & Lucas Binder

 

Female/Male Soccer Player of the Year

Mikaela Moore & Henry Chappell

 

Volleyball Player of the Year

Alivia Parker

 

Female/Male Basketball Player of the Year

Hailee Valentine & Reed Sheppard

 

Cheerleader of the Year

Jenna Howard

 

Dancer of the Year

Milla Binder

 

Female/Male Marching Band of the Year

Callie Wagers & Aaron Jones

 

Female/Male Swimmer of the Year

Belle Chappell & Brookz Dizney

 

Female/Male Archer of the Year

Savannah Philpot & Isaac Ivey

 

Baseball Player of the Year

Eli Sizemore

 

Softball Player of the Year

Emily Sizemore

 

Female/Male Fisher of the Year

Allie Jo Burns & Josh Cochran

 

Female/Male Tennis Player of the Year

Jaron Gray & Will Walton

 

Female/Male Track & Field Player of the Year

Taylor Allen & Luke Robinson

 

Assistant Coach of the Year

Garrison Burchell

 

Head Coach of the Year

Nate Valentine

 

Helping Hands of the Year

Girls Basketball Team

 

Female/Male Scholar Athletes of the Year 

Maddi Mastin & Matthew Sanders

 

Triple Threat Award

Katie Keen

Lucas Ball

Jack Chappell

Caden Harris

Xander Harris 

 

Female Team of the Year

Swim Team

 

Male Team of the Year

Fishing Team

