1

The South Laurel Middle School Lady Cardinal Fastpitch Team won the 50th District Middle School Tournament Saturday in Corbin, defeating the Lady Redhounds, 5-1. | Photo Submitted

The South Laurel Middle School Lady Cardinal Fastpitch Team won the 50th District Middle School Tournament Saturday in Corbin, defeating the Lady Redhounds, 5-1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you