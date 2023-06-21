LONDON — The 8U District 4 Coach Pitch All-Star Tournament begins Friday at the South Laurel Little League Complex with 10 teams ready for battle.
Hazard vs. Clay County, and South Laurel vs. Knox County will kick things off Friday with both games scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Jackson County and North Laurel will play each other at 8 p.m. while Corbin and Leslie County will also be in action at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s action will see Pulaski County going up against the winner of Hazard and Clay County at 2 p.m. while Harlan will face the winner of South Laurel and Knox County at 2 pm as well.
Semifinals of the winner’s bracket will be Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and the winner’s bracket final is slated for a 6 p.m. start on Monday while the loser’s bracket final is slated for an 8 p.m. start on Wednesday.
