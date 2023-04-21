LONDON — Twenty-four days and counting.
That’s the last time Chris Edward’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars have lost a game.
North Laurel won its 13th consecutive game on Friday while improving to 19-1 by handing crosstown rival South Laurel a 7-1 loss.
Powered by the bats of Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Bella Finley, and the arm of Reagan Isaac.
“Another good win tonight,” Edwards said. “Coach (Carly) Mink does such a good job over there, and we knew we’d have our hands full.
“Tonight we had 13 hits with seven of those being for extra bases,” he added. “We really saw the ball well. Emily and Saige hit home runs — three doubles and two triples from other girls. I’d still like a couple more hits with two outs but that’s just the coach in me always wanting more.”
After both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning, North Laurel’s bats came alive while Isaac shut down the Lady Cardinals’ bats.
Emily Sizemore connected with a home run and a triple while driving in three runs and scoring twice. McClure went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI while Finley was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run scored.
The Lady Jaguars scored a run in the third inning, adding two runs in the fourth inning before scoring two more runs in the sixth inning while adding a run in the seventh inning.
Bella Sizemore added two hits and an RBI while Katie Sams finished with a hit and two RBI. Emma Carl added a hit and scored twice while Braylee Fawbush and Ellie Adams each had a hit apiece.
Isaac pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
“The story of the night really was our pitching and defense,” Edwards said. “Reagan Isaac went the distance tonight, she allowed a bunt single and a single to center in the first inning and that’s it. We made one error to allow a base runner and that was their only run.
“Very happy with our defense,” he added. “We made all but one play and we had a great diving for a foul ball behind third. I’ve said it all season, when we play defense like we did tonight we can be good. Tonight we were pretty good.
“We have the North Laurel triangle tomorrow,” Edwards continued. “We play Madison Southern at 12 p.m. and West Jessamine at 4 p.m. Those two teams play each other at 2 p.m. We are also having the Senior Night ceremony for the class of 2020 before the 4 p.m. game. Go Jags.”
Madison Worley had a hit and an RBI in the loss for South Laurel (9-7) while Aubree Laster finished with a hit.
