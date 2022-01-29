Cerebral palsy can’t keep North Laurel senior Brayden Scott from recording assist during Jaguars’ win over Clay County
LONDON — It was a day that North Laurel senior student-assistant Brayden Scott will cherish forever.
Scott, who has cerebral palsy, has been a student-assistant for the North Laurel Jaguar basketball team for the past five years, and was excited when North Laurel coach Nate Valentine told him earlier in the week he’d be suiting up and starting during Saturday’s 49th District matchup with Clay County.
Not only did he get to dress and start but Scott also recorded an assist after taking a pass from Clay Sizemore and passing the ball to Reed Sheppard, who recorded a dunk.
Scott raised his arms to celebrate Sheppard’s dunk and was given a thunderous ovation for his play.
“I was extremely excited to find out I would get to dress for the game,” he said. “It's not every day you see a boy in a wheelchair get to suit up and join his teammates for tip-off against a big rival such as Clay County. I will cherish the moment forever.”
What also made Brayden’s day even better was being able to surprise his father, Bobby Scott, who had no clue his son was going to be a part of the starting five.
“My dad is always rooting for me,” Brayden Scott said. “Whether it's for North to win a game or just life in general. He's my biggest fan. When I told him I could become an assistant for North Laurel, he told me to go for it. I'm blessed to have such an amazing dad who supports my dreams.”
Bobby Scott admitted he didn’t know what was going on up to the start of the game.
“Man I was so torn up, they kept that from me and I thought when I saw him in shorts and a warm-up shirt, something was going on. But when they announced him, and another guard, and he took the pass from Clay (Sizemore) and then got the assist to Reed (Sheppard), man I was all in tears.
“My two kids have been my life plus Brayden’s passion for basketball — he is wanting to go to UK next season and it would be a dream come true if he could be a small part of that up there. He eats and sleeps basketball,” he added. “Man, I was on cloud nine for him when he was called out, and then to see him make the assist to Reed and then to watch his teammates celebrate with him. Also, hat’s off to Clay County for participating with North Laurel. I was like, ‘dude, you kept this big secret from me the whole time and he just smiled and texted (that’s how he communicates), and said, ‘I done awesome didn’t I, Dad?’ Ol' dad couldn’t hold the tears back. I love this North Laurel family.”
North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said he was happy to see Brayden get the opportunity to do what he did on Saturday.
“Brayden Scott is a huge part of our program,” he said. “For him to be able to experience that, it’s awesome. He’s just a terrific kid and willing to do anything that can help.”
Brayden Scott said he appreciated everything Valentine has done for him.
“Coach V means a lot to me, as well as everyone else on the team,” he said. “Without him, we wouldn't be a top team in the state. His ability to read the game and see things that others don't is incredible. I'm just glad I got the experience to work alongside him.”
Saturday’s experience led to Bobby Scott commenting that nothing compares to North Laurel’s athletic program.
“It is second to none in my opinion, and they have a lifelong supporter here in me,” he said. “I love our coaches, trainers, players, and the entire North Laurel family.”
Brayden Scott agreed with his father while also complimenting his teammates and coach.
“These past five years have been amazing,” he said. “What started as just a past time, later turned into a part of my everyday life. I've learned so much from the coaches and players both. One of the things I learned that will help me in life is my leadership. Leaders never give up and always find a way to get the job done. Even when under tremendous amounts of pressure, you have to stick together and work as a team.
“My teammates are great,” Brayden Scott added. “They don't see me as a kid in a wheelchair. They see me as one of them. Building a relationship with them was wonderful. Ryan (Davidson) and I, have known each other our entire lives, so there's always been chemistry and a strong bond between us.
“My favorite memory of the team is when they surprised me on Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day with special ‘CP’ warm-up shirts. I had no idea. So seeing them support me as I support them, really touched me.
“Another thing I love about our team is just the locker room atmosphere,” he added. “It gets pretty crazy in there. Especially when we take down a big rival like South. My perfect ending to my senior year would be to win the state title. That's our main goal. To end on a bang like that, after three years of coming so close, it would truly be a dream come true. Not just for me, but all the seniors.”
With graduation only a few months away, Brayden Scott said he sees a bright future ahead of him.
“I plan on continuing my education at the University of Kentucky while studying landscape architecture for a major, and getting a minor in journalism,” he said. “I'll always have the designer touch, but basketball truly is my passion and dream. So with the minor in journalism, if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to write for a major sports network such as ESPN. And who knows, maybe I can talk Reed into getting me on with UK athletics and be able to work with the basketball team.”
