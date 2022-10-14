LONDON— North Laurel High School football team held Senior Night on Thursday and honored the late Kole Robinson, a player who passed tragically his sophomore year in an ATV accident 2 years ago.
You could hear the emotion in the PA announcer's voice, when he announced Kole's name. In place to accept the banner was mother, father, sister, and brother. Also In attendance was former Coach Chris Larkey, who was Kole's coach when he passed.
Coach Larkey stated, "It meant everything to be able to be there and present his mom, dad, sister, and brother his senior banner. God found a way for us to not play the same night and allow us the opportunity to do that. Kole will always be a part of my family’s life and I’m just grateful I got to be a part of it."
Kole's parents Marilla and Brad Robinson said, "Words can’t describe what it means to us the way he has been honored and remembered. He would never believe how many people loved him. All he ever wanted was for everyone around him to be happy and to put a smile on their face if they weren’t.
"It’s unbelievable the amount of support everyone has shown us throughout this entire journey," they also said. "All of the prayers and kind words that have been said for us, it's helped us more than they know. We are proud to be a part of our community and our North Laurel family."
Senior Carson Morris said, "It was very special to honor Kole. It means a-lot to us seniors, he was a dear friend. I know he is what powered us to our comeback win."
North Laurel has had the #26 jersey hung up at every game since his passing, which is the jersey that Kole wore.
