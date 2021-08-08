LONDON — While most 13-year olds were doing last-minute clothes shopping for the upcoming school year or enjoying the last few days swimming with their friends on Saturday, South Laurel seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe made a trip to Lexington for an unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky.
For those that don’t know who Mabe is, you’ll soon find out.
She’s been touted as one of the top, if not the best, 13-year old basketball players in the state while garnering attention from some of the best Division I schools in the country.
How she got to where she is today?
By putting in a lot of hard work, and dedication to the game she loves.
“Starting at a young age, and just continuing to practice, and develop my skill level,” she said of her success so far on the hardwood. “I’ve been really lucky to have good travel and AAU coaches, who have put me in a position to succeed, and to be noticed by college coaches.”
Mabe admitted to being a tad bit nervous when she and her family left to make the trip to Lexington.
“I was very nervous heading up, and also in the days before the visit,” she said. “I was nervous thinking they may ask me questions I didn’t know how to answer. I was really scared of not doing the right thing or embarrassing myself.
“I got to meet all of the coaching staff, got a tour of their practice facility, and Memorial Hall,” Mabe added. “I got to meet the nutritionist and dietician, and pick up some pointers about eating habits. The tour around campus, and visiting the football stadium were great. I got to visit their locker room and do an in-uniform photo shoot. Plus, I got to see all of their shoes.”
Mabe’s father, Brian, admitted it was “huge” for his daughter to receive her first unofficial visit.
“She has been blessed to have been contacted by some of the big-name Division I programs at an early age — Baylor, Stanford, and Louisville, to name a few,” he said. “But to get an unofficial visit at this early of an age is almost unheard of. As UK coach Kyra Elzy said to us, they are really prioritizing recruiting the best in-state kids.
“Right now with Skeeter, her mom and I are just trying to keep her on a trajectory to succeed. She has a great trainer in Jesse Sizemore at C3 Hoops, who definitely pushes her towards her potential. Coach Chris Souder at South Laurel, and Cold Hill Elementary, and South Laurel Middle coach Darrin Hacker have prepared her to take more of a leadership role on cardinal teams but still realizing she is still young. They all have played an important role in continuing to build her confidence by putting her in the position to be a great player. I really believe if Skeeter continues to work, and develop, she will have her first offer by this time next year. And that’s what it’s all about — a free education.”
With success comes attention, and it’s something Skeeter Mabe said she has been able to deal with, and enjoy.
“This summer I played up several grade levels in travel ball, and when you see kids your age that recognizes you, it makes you feel good that they know who you are, and respect your game,” she admitted. “I’ve had several opportunities to go to college camps this summer but I’ve not gone — there will be time for that. When UK assistant coach Amber Smith started talking about they had some sequences that they had watched me play in this summer, it made me feel great because they had actually taken the time to watch me.”
With the start of high school basketball season beginning in November, Skeeter Mabe said she’s anxious and excited to get on the court with her teammates.
“I am really looking forward to this season,” she said. “I have a great team that I’m a part of, so I have no pressure on me. I just need to get the ball to Rachel (Presley), and Clara (Collins), and everything else will be easy. I’m just trying to get in better physical condition and being more vocal. I need to be more of a leader.”
So will there be any more unofficial visits in store for Skeeter Mabe in the near future?
Brian Mabe said not until next year.
“She is just so young, we don’t want to overwhelm her with this,” he said. “Plus, she has plenty of time. The only thing we may consider is UK’s Big Blue Madness. We are just trying to keep her grounded, and to an extent, keep her sheltered from all of this. I mean she is going to be playing major minutes, maybe starting, for a team that is expected to be one of the best in Kentucky, as a seventh-grader — let that sink in.
“Hopefully, the pressure and expectations are not that bad,” Brian Mabe added. “She has several big sisters (on the team) that are looking out for her, and we are thankful for that. After last year, we are just grateful to have a season, and watch her do what she loves.”
