LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne took another major step Friday toward building a potential blockbuster coaching/recruiting staff in his new position as head of the University of Louisville's men's basketball program.
Only a few days after luring Nolan Smith away from Duke, Payne announced the hiring of Hall of Famer, Kansas legend and decades-long friend Danny Manning as his second assistant.
With their impressive credentials and impeccable reputations, the trio constitute a unique college basketball staff. Between them, they account for five NCAA national championships as either a player or assistant coach, 88 years playing or coaching on both the college and professional levels and an untold number of victories.
So it's no wonder that Payne describes each of his new assistants as a "home run."
"Very rarely do you have an opportunity to hire a coach that encompasses all the experiences that a college basketball player goes through and has lived a special life both as a player and a coach within the culture I'm trying to establish," Payne said. "I want young people to be in the culture where there's former players who have done everything they're trying to do.
"What better culture than to have coaches that have done what you're trying to do -- build a championship culture, build a championship team -- than to have guys that have done it and can talk about the sacrifices it took to get there. I don't know another staff that has that. I think this is a home run situation all the way around."
Manning said he's as excited to be a part of Payne's first Louisville staff as the former Cardinal is to have him.
"There’s not too many times you get a chance to work for and be around people in this profession that you really, really care for and you enjoy being around,” Manning said during Friday's introductory press conference. “For me, when the opportunity came about, I discussed it with my wife and my family and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Didn't want to miss out on being on the ground level with Kenny as he builds this program. It was an easy decision because of Kenny.
”It's not one thing. It's who he is as a person, how he carries himself, how he interacts with the young people he comes in contact with, how he teaches, how he motivates, how he connects, his relationship-building. All these things come together in perfect harmony and to me, I was so happy to see he got the opportunity to come back to his alma mater and lead the program.
"I just think it brings a lot of different energies back, a lot of wonderful thoughts during his time as a player here. It brings back all the alumni, all the former players. Everybody feels good about it. They're excited and they want to be a part and to help out."
Manning, 55, is the only one of the three with head coaching experience, having logged nearly nine years in that role at three different schools. Most recently, he served as Maryland's interim coach for nearly the entire 2021-22 season after Mark Turgeon departed under pressure on Dec. 3. Manning finished with a 10-14 record, including 7-13 in the Big Ten (10th place).
Before that, Manning coached for two seasons at Tulsa (2012-14) and six at Wake Forest (2014-20). In his second year at Tulsa, he led the Golden Hurricane to a tie for first place in Conference USA with a 13-3 record.
That led to his being hired at Wake Forest, but he was never able to match his Tulsa success and after five losing seasons out of six, he was let go with a 78-111 record. His best record at Wake was 19-14 in 2016-17 that included 9-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Manning's overall record as a head coach is 126-154.
Playing under his late father, Ed Manning at Kansas, the younger Manning led the sixth-seeded Jayhawks to the 1988 national title, a team that earned the nickname "Danny and the Miracles" because they won despite an up and down, injury-plagued regular season and an unimposing 20-10 record going into the tourney. Manning was also on Bill Self's staff when Kansas won another championship in 2008.
Between those titles the 6-foot-10 Manning played 15 years in the NBA after being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a two-time NBA All-Star and won the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award with Phoenix in 1998. He is a member of the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and a two-time first-team All-American.
However, besides his playing and coaching resume' there were other reasons that Payne went after Manning, virtually the same ones he used in his evaluation of Smith. He described those to Manning during the hiring process.
"There wasn't a lot of conversation," Payne said. "It was, 'This is what I'm trying to build. You fit the criteria of everything I want and need in a coach. I love you as a man, I love you as a brother. I know what you stand for, your character. More important than Xs and Os and the basketball knowledge, I need good people. I need to surround young people with good people.' And the fact that he's a great basketball mind is a major plus."
Payne and Manning have known each other since childhood. The Manning family is from Hattiesburg, Miss., about 30 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss., and they are the same age, but had never played or coached together. Now they are finally on the same team.
"Our relationship has come full circle," Manning said.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
