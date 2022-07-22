The following AimTaker archers made the trip to Outdoor Target Nationals in Ohio this past weekend, and turned in impressive results.
Team Finishes:
Youth Team: National Champions
Young Adult Team: 2nd place
National Shooter of the Year:
Raylyn Jo Baker Jr Eagle Female Pins
Gabe Urgelles Eagle Male Barebow
Savannah Hoffman Y.A Female Pins
SOY Youth Female Pins
2nd place: Sadie Hoffman
3rd place: Sarah Martin
SOY Young Adult Male Pins
4th place: Rylan Long
SOY Young Adult Male Open
9th place: Landyn Cox
Final Finishes:
Raylyn Jo Baker National Champion Jr Eagle Female Pins
Gabe Urgelles: National Champion Eagle Male Barebow
Eagle Pins Male:
7th place: Logan Faulkner
Youth Female Pins:
2nd place: Sadie Hoffman
3rd place: Sarah Martin
Youth Male Pins:
4th place: Cordland Mullins
7th place: Brayden Craft
10th place: Mason Long
Young Adult Male Open:
6th place: Joseph West
9th place: Landyn Cox
14th place: Connor Mullis
Young Adult Female Pins:
National Champion: Savannah Hoffman
Young Adult Male Pins
2nd place: Rylan Long
