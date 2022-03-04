Aimtaker S3DA archers Sadie and Savannah Hoffman bring home state championship titles

Sadie Hoffman's first year in the youth pins division was a success, as she shot a perfect 300 with 46x count in the KY S3DA State tournament earning her the championship title. Savannah Hoffman had an outstanding weekend as well, shooting a perfect 300 with 39x count winning her state title in the young adult pins division. | Photo Submitted

Sadie Hoffman's first year in the youth pins division was a success, as she shot a perfect 300 with 46x count in the KY S3DA State tournament earning her the championship title. Savannah Hoffman had an outstanding weekend as well, shooting a perfect 300 with 39x count winning her state title in the young adult pins division. 

