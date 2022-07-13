AimTakers Archery continues to shine, bringing home many awards after this past weekend’s KY S3DA Outdoor Target State Tournament.
Results of the state tournament are listed below:
Shooter of the Year:
Jr Eagle Male Fixed Pins: Brody Hacker
Jr Eagle Female Fixed Pins: Raylyn Jo Baker
Eagle Male Barebow: Gabe Urgelles
Youth Male Fixed Pins: Brayden Craft
Young Adult Male Pins: Rylan Long
Young Adult Female Pins: Savannah Hoffman
Individual Finishes:
Jr Eagle:
Abijah Myers: State Champion Male Barebow
Brody Hacker: State Champion Male Pins
Jonah Robinson: 4th place Male Pins
JT Young: 5th place Male Pins
Raylyn Jo Baker: State Champion Female Pins
Eagle:
Gabe Urgelles: State Champion Male Barebow
Zachary Reynolds: 4th place Male Barebow
Logan Faulkner: State Champion Male Pins
Hunter Gilbert: 4th Place Male Pins
Olivia Metcalf: 4th Place Female Pins
Youth:
Sadie Hoffman: 2nd place Female Pins
Sarah Martin: 3rd place Female Pins
Addison Metcalf: 4th place Female Pins
Haley Hill: 5th place Female pins
Brayden Craft: State Champion male Pins
Cordland Mullins: 2nd place male Pins
Hunter Parker: 6th place male pins
Mason Long: 7th place male pins
David Abner: 8th place male pins
Elijah Ivey: 10th place male pins
Young Adult:
Landyn Cox: 2nd place male open
Connor Mullis: 5th place male open
Joseph West: 6th place male open
Rylan Long: State Champion Male Pins
Jaden Taylor: 2nd place male pins
Isaac Ivey: 3rd place male pins
Savannah Hoffman: State Champion Female Pins
