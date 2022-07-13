AimTakers Archery continues to shine, bringing home many awards after this past weekend’s KY S3DA Outdoor Target State Tournament.

Results of the state tournament are listed below: 

Shooter of the Year:

Jr Eagle Male Fixed Pins: Brody Hacker

Jr Eagle Female Fixed Pins: Raylyn Jo Baker

Eagle Male Barebow: Gabe Urgelles

Youth Male Fixed Pins: Brayden Craft

Young Adult Male Pins: Rylan Long

Young Adult Female Pins: Savannah Hoffman

Individual Finishes:

Jr Eagle:

Abijah Myers: State Champion Male Barebow

Brody Hacker: State Champion Male Pins

Jonah Robinson: 4th place Male Pins

JT Young: 5th place Male Pins

Raylyn Jo Baker: State Champion Female Pins

Eagle:

Gabe Urgelles: State Champion Male Barebow

Zachary Reynolds: 4th place Male Barebow

Logan Faulkner: State Champion Male Pins

Hunter Gilbert: 4th Place Male Pins

Olivia Metcalf: 4th Place Female Pins

Youth:

Sadie Hoffman: 2nd place Female Pins

Sarah Martin: 3rd place Female Pins

Addison Metcalf: 4th place Female Pins

Haley Hill: 5th place Female pins

Brayden Craft: State Champion male Pins

Cordland Mullins: 2nd place male Pins

Hunter Parker: 6th place male pins 

Mason Long: 7th place male pins

David Abner: 8th place male pins

Elijah Ivey: 10th place male pins

Young Adult:

Landyn Cox: 2nd place male open

Connor Mullis: 5th place male open

Joseph West: 6th place male open

Rylan Long: State Champion Male Pins

Jaden Taylor: 2nd place male pins

Isaac Ivey: 3rd place male pins

Savannah Hoffman: State Champion Female Pins

