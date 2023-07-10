AimTakers Archery continued its impressive run by dominating during the KY S3DA Outdoor Target State Championship this past weekend.
AimTakers won numerous awards including first place honors in Junior Eagle, Youth, and Youth Adult.
Listed below are all of the accomplishments the AimTakers Archery members captured:
Outdoor Target Top Gun Awards
Junior Eagle Barebow: Abijah Myers
Youth Female Pins: Sadie Hoffman
Youth Male Barebow: Gabe Urgelles
Young Adult Male Pins: Joseph West
Young Adult Female Pins: Addison Metcalf
Overall Shooter of the Year (Top Gun) Awards:
Junior Eagle Female Pins: Gracelynn Lay
Junior Eagle Male Barebow: Zebediah Myers
Youth Male Pins: Cordland Mullins
Youth Female Pins: Sadie Hoffman
Youth Male Barebow: Gabe Urgelles
Young Adult Female Pins: Addison Metcalf
Young Adult Male Pins: Joseph West
Young Adult Female Open: Savannah Hoffman
INDIVIDUAL PLACEMENTS
Junior Eagle
Male Pins
2nd place JT Young 293 with 3 10s and 2 Xs.
3rd place Jonah Robinson 287 with 6 10s and 3 Xs.
4th place Andrew Synder 270 with 2 10s and 0 Xs.
Female Pins
3rd place Gracelynn Lay 311 with 8 10s and 4 Xs.
Male Barebow
1st place Abijah Myers 165 with 1 10 and 0 Xs.
2nd place Zebediah Myers 99 with 1 10 and 0 Xs.
Youth
Male Pins
Cordland Mullins qualified in first place with a score of 705, 58 10s and 25 Xs. After head to heads he finished in 2nd place.
Brayden Craft qualified in 5th place with a score of 675, 32 10’s and 9 Xs. After head to heads he finished in 4th place.
Hunter Parker qualified in 6th place with a score of 675 with 32 10s and 12 Xs. After head to heads he finished in 6th.
Elijah Ivey qualified in 8th place and finished in 8th after head to heads. He had a score of 641 with 23 10s and 9 Xs.
Logan Faulkner qualified in 10th place with a score of 631, 18 10s and 8 Xs.
Mason Long qualified in 11th place with a score of 613 with 21 10s and 9 Xs.
Braylen Robinson qualified in 12th place with a score of 606 with 15 10s and 6 Xs.
Keegan McKnight qualified in 14th place with a score of 468 with 2 10s and 1 x.
Female Pins
Sadie Hoffman qualified and finished in 1st place after head to heads. Score of 697 with 51 10s and 25 Xs.
Male Barebow
Gabe Urgelles qualified and finished in first place with a score of 590 with 13 10s and 3 Xs.
Young Adult
Female Open
Savannah Hoffman qualified in 2nd place and finished in 2nd place. Score of 647 with 25 10s and 8 Xs.
Male Pins
Joseph West qualified and finished in 1st after head to heads. He had a score of 662 with 29 10s and 8 Xs.
Rylan Long qualified and finished in 3rd place after head to heads. He had a score of 632 wirh 19 10s and 4 Xs.
Issac Ivey qualified in 5th and finished in 4th place after head to heads. He had a score of 565 with 10 10s and 3 Xs.
Jansen Robinson finished in 6th place with a score of 528 with 7 10s and 0 Xs.
Female Pins
Addison Metcalf qualified and finished in 1st place after head to heads with a score of 631 with 22 10s and 9 Xs.
Sarah Martin qualified and finished in 3rd after head to heads with a score of 546 with 8 10s and 3 Xs.
