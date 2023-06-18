LONDON — AimTakers Archery continues to shine, and turned in stellar results once again while competing in the KY S3DA 3D State Championships last week.

AimTakers Archery had several State Champions to recognize:

Abijah Myers: Jr Eagle Barebow Male

Gabe Urgelles: Youth Barebow Male

Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins

Cordland Mullins: Youth Male Pins

Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins

Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open

Team Awards

Junior Eagle: State Champions

Youth: 2nd place

Young Adult: 2nd Place

Top Gun Awards

Gracelynn Lay: Junior Eagle Female Pins

Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins

Gabe Urgelles: Youth Male Barebow

Addison Metcalf: Young Adult Female Pins

Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins

Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open

Battle of the Bluegrass winners

Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins

Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins

Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open

Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins

Top Ten finishes (other than 1st listed above)

Junior Eagle

Gracelynn Lay 2nd

Zebediah Myers 2nd

Adalyn Patterson 5th

Jonah Robinson 6th

Andrew Snyder 7th

JT Young 9th

Scout Wilson 10th

Eagle

Alivia Glovier 10th

Youth

Elijah Ivey 5th

Hunter Parker 6th

Mason Long 7th

Young Adult

Addison Metcalf 3rd

Jalynn Grubb 5th

Isaac Ivey 4th

Rylan Long 5th

Joseph West 3rd

Savannah Philpot 3rd

