LONDON — AimTakers Archery continues to shine, and turned in stellar results once again while competing in the KY S3DA 3D State Championships last week.
AimTakers Archery had several State Champions to recognize:
Abijah Myers: Jr Eagle Barebow Male
Gabe Urgelles: Youth Barebow Male
Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins
Cordland Mullins: Youth Male Pins
Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins
Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open
Team Awards
Junior Eagle: State Champions
Youth: 2nd place
Young Adult: 2nd Place
Top Gun Awards
Gracelynn Lay: Junior Eagle Female Pins
Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins
Gabe Urgelles: Youth Male Barebow
Addison Metcalf: Young Adult Female Pins
Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins
Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open
Battle of the Bluegrass winners
Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins
Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins
Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open
Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins
Top Ten finishes (other than 1st listed above)
Junior Eagle
Gracelynn Lay 2nd
Zebediah Myers 2nd
Adalyn Patterson 5th
Jonah Robinson 6th
Andrew Snyder 7th
JT Young 9th
Scout Wilson 10th
Eagle
Alivia Glovier 10th
Youth
Elijah Ivey 5th
Hunter Parker 6th
Mason Long 7th
Young Adult
Addison Metcalf 3rd
Jalynn Grubb 5th
Isaac Ivey 4th
Rylan Long 5th
Joseph West 3rd
Savannah Philpot 3rd
