LONDON — David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguars hooked up in a scoreless tie with Wayne County on Thursday, and now sees their record stand at 0-4-1.
The Jaguars failed to score for the second time this season while recording their second shut out in the process.
“We came out a little flat tonight, but played well throughout the game,” Broyles said. “Our passing was much better tonight and we controlled possession for most of the game. We had numerous scoring opportunities, but just weren’t able to find the back of the net.”
