BOWLING GREEN (KT) - Dontaie Allen, who labored on the University of Kentucky bench the last two years, has found a new home - Western Kentucky University.
Allen, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore guard, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter, writing “Your playing small does not serve the World!!"
Near the end of a one minute and 40-second highlight video on his Twitter page, Allen can be seen in a No. 11 Western Kentucky University jersey with the word “COMMITTED.”
Allen, who was heavily recruited by WKU coach Rick Stansbury as a high school senior, will have three years of eligibility remaining. He didn’t play in a 95-60 Kentucky win over WKU Dec. 22, 2021 at Rupp Arena, although 12 Wildcats saw action in that game.
“We’re excited to have Dontaie join our program and our family,” said Stansbury. “He’s a young man that we’ve known for a long time, and we’re glad to have built a relationship with him. Besides being a terrific player and a former Mr. Basketball, we know he comes from a great family. He’s coming from a very good program and a lot of things he’s learned in the last few years will help him transition to Western Kentucky.”
After sitting out his freshman season at Kentucky to recover from a midseason knee injury he suffered at Pendleton County High School, the former Mr. Basketball played in 18 games last year, averaging 6.7 minutes per outing. He scored nine points and added six rebounds in 19 minutes against Central Michigan and scored a season-high 14 points and career-best seven boards in a win over North Florida.
He didn’t see action in UK’s last six games and finished the year making 7-of-37 3-point attempts (18.9%) and averaged 2.3 points a game.
As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 22 games with one start in 2020-21 and finished second on the team with 31 3-pointers on 39.7% shooting from long range. Two of his best performances came against Mississippi State when he scored a combined 46 points on 16-of-28 shooting with a combined 13 3-pointers in the two games, leading UK to a double-overtime victory in the first game and nearly guiding the Wildcats to a double-digit come-from-behind win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
He averaged 5.4 points a game that season.
Allen was the 2019 Mr. Basketball in Kentucky and finished his high school career by scoring 3,255 points and grabbing 1,228 rebounds.
On an April 1, Twitter post, Allen said, “I’m going to shock the world” with a black heart following the words.
