LONDON — Alex Allen had one heck of a day at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle during North Laurel’s 10U All-Stars, 7-0, win over Tri-Cities on Wednesday.
Allen notched a no-hitter and struck out 18 batters while delivering a home run, an RBI, and scoring twice in the win.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when North Laurel scored three runs.
Pat Williams’ squad added another run in the fifth inning before scoring three more runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.
Kaydence Howard turned in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Ruthie Day was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while MaKayla Boothe finished with a hit and two RBI.
Kelsie Bray had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while AJ Schooler, Lanny Kate Greer, Brynn Houchens, and Brylee Cooper each finished with a hit apiece.
