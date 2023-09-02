BEREA — The South Laurel Cardinals got back in the win column on Saturday, snapping a two-game streak of draws.
First half by Drew Allen (assist from Ryan Martinez), and Liam Zik (assist from Collin McCready) allowed the Cardinals (3-2-3) pull off a 2-0 win over Berea.
“I felt like we did very well with our possession,” Cawood said. “We’ve worked a lot in the past week to tweak our formation and get the best from our players. Injuries are piling up quick on us though.
“We played most of the second half without center back Jacob Parman and two/thirds of the match without center back Bryce Jones. We asked and received from our players off the bench. Although we were down some key players in the second half, we still played strong on defense while finding ways to create opportunities. Berea had an excellent keeper and fast defenders.”
South Laurel will hit the road again Tuesday against Southwestern. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.