LONDON — After receiving limited playing time as a freshman, South Laurel’s Reagan Jones knew her role was going to change heading into the 2021 season.
And, she was right.
South Laurel coach Chris Souder had roles to fill due to the graduation of Ally Collett, Amerah Steele, and Sydnie Hall, and Jones was going to be one of the players he would count on.
After getting off to a slow start, Jones has shown why she is considered as one of the top young players in the 13th Region.
“Reagan, in general as a player, has unlimited potential and once she figures that out, the sky is the limit,” Souder said. “She has all the physical tools to get her education paid through basketball. Her growth has been fun to watch. She had very little varsity experience coming in, so we knew it would take some time for her to adjust to her new role.
“Reagan has worked hard in the offseason because she knew there would be an opportunity to be a major contributor,” he added. “She did struggle some early, but she took every piece of constructive criticism and grew from it. We could see her confidence grow late in the season and she really hit her stride in the regional tournament, which was perfect timing.”
Jones has turned into the Lady Cardinals’ top 3-point shooter. She’s hit 52 on the season while averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
“Reagan is a knock-down 3-point shooter which is what people know her for, but we love the fact that she can do other things,” Souder said. “Her rebounding has helped us tremendously. We also rely heavily on her defensively because of her length. Reagan also has a positive attitude, and once she learns to play the next play, she will even make another step in her game.”
Souder said Jones is quiet by nature but is beginning to come out of her shell due to her continuing to gain confidence.
“Reagan called me this summer and asked what she needed to do to be a major contributor and that she wanted a better relationship with me,” Souder said. “So by asking what she can do, immediately improved our relationship, not that we had a bad one, it was just where she is quiet most of the time. So, she is a completely different player than last year, and the player/coach relationship is very positive this season. I have been hard on Reagan at times in practice, and games, and she has handled it like a champion would!. She takes everything in stride, and does not take it personally, and tries to do what we ask. She is very coachable, therefore, she is going to continue to improve.”
Souder admitted Jones is a prime example of what happens when a player puts work in to improve. She scored 13 points in South Laurel’s win over Knox Central in last week’s 13th Region Girls Tournament b before adding 19 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Cardinals’ win over Bell County.
“Reagan is a major player in this whole plan for our program,” he admitted. “Hard work pays off, and she has earned every second she has gotten. The confidence she is gaining is very impressive and her play down the stretch has not gone unnoticed by anyone. Like I said earlier, it isn't just her offense that has helped us, it has really started with her defense and her presence on the boards. She is starting to realize her strengths and playing to them.
“Reagan has a super-bright future, and she hasn't even scratched the surface of how good she will be,” Souder added. “She will get her college paid for and the level will depend on what she is willing to work for. She is an awesome young lady, which will carry her farther than basketball, but it also doesn't hurt that she is dang good in basketball.”
