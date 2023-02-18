EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) — To say the past seven days have been memorable for Lyon County High School’s Travis Perry would be an understatement.
Last Saturday, the junior guard became only the second Kentucky high school basketball player to score more than 4,000 points in his career. Perry achieved that feat when he tallied 32 points in his team’s win over Bracken County.
Perry, who has been offered a scholarship by Kentucky, is now only 178 points from the state’s all-time scoring record held by Wayland great "King" Kelly Coleman, who scored 4,337 points from 1953-56. Perry has the post-season remaining this season, plus his senior season.
Recently, Perry set the state record for most career three-point field goals when he knocked down his 464th three-pointer.
Perry is ranked the 86th best player in the country for the Class of 2024.
He has 17 college offers. Schools besides Kentucky vying for him include Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and Purdue.
Perry has been a Lyon starter since his eighth-grade season. He is coached by his father, Ryan Perry, who took the reins at Lyon that season.
The hoopster told The Paducah Sun that he relishes playing under his father’s leadership.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Travis said. “He’s been my coach since I could walk, so it is something I’m very thankful for, you know, because I get to spend time with him. I feel like he’s the reason I’m the player I am today … It makes a difference when your dad is over there. If you lose, it’s not just on you. It’s on him and the coaching staff. It’s a trickle-down effect that makes you take a little more pride in the game.”
Lyon County takes a 25-5 record into the postsesaon, including 14-1 against 2nd Region competition. Perry scored 45 in a 90-83 win over 13th Region favorite North Laurel and Reed Sheppard who scored 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.