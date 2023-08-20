LONDON — First-year coach Courtney Miller is excited to see what her North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team can accomplish this season.
Returning from last season, North Laurel boasts a group of eight seniors who are expected to contribute and provide leadership.
Makayla Mastin, Roslyn Valentine, Lauren Crouch, Mikaela Moore, Mea Anderson, Brooklyn Mullins, Addison Murray, and Aislynne Reed will play crucial roles in the Lady Jaguars’ success this season.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming season,” Miller said. “We have a lot of experienced players returning from last season and some upcoming freshmen that are going to be great contributors to our varsity team.
“We have some good, experienced soccer players on this team who are stepping up, and others who are willing to learn new positions, so they can contribute in anyway needed to help this team be successful,” she added. “The girls have the same goals and have the drive to accomplish the together. I’m excited to see the girls play as a team. I believe we are going to be strong on the defensive and offensive side of the game.”
One concern for North Laurel has been the busy summer schedules of the players, making it challenging to have full team practices.
“It has been a busy summer for our girls, so having a full team practice has been challenging,” Miller said. “We are getting there. I hate to see summer go, but I’m excited to have 100 percent attendance at practices.”
The Lady Jaguar schedule is a challenging one that Miller believes will improve her team as the season progresses.
“I’m excited for this year’s schedule,” she said. “We are playing in the Collins Soccerama and then in the Bruins’ Classic later in September. This is giving us the opportunity to play some teams we don’t normally get to play. We’ve increased the number of games we are playing this season as well to help better prepare us for the postseason.
When asked about the team’s chances at both the district and regional level, Coach Miller is confident in her players’ abilities.
“We have been working towards and want to be district and region champs, and I don’t think those goals are unattainable with the team we have this year,” she said. “I know they are going to work hard to make our team goals happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.