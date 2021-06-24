LEXINGTON — South Laurel senior Chloe Taylor became only the fifth Lady Cardinal to become a Kentucky All-Star after being selected on Wednesday while participating in the East-West All-Stars event.
The Class 3A, Second Team All-Stater turned in a stellar senior season for South Laurel, leading the Lady Cardinals to 22 wins along with a 50th District championship, and an appearance in the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament’s championship game.
“Chloe shows ideal senior leadership,” South Laurel coach Chloe Taylor said. “She leads by example and all young softball players look up to her. Her stats in only three years prove that she is one of the top offensive players in the South Laurel softball program history as well as in the state. Not only does she have the stats to prove her abilities, but her positive attitude and work ethic make her the great athlete and teammate that she is. Chloe has meant so much to the program and it will be really difficult to fill her shoes.
Taylor led South Laurel in numerous offensive categories. She batted an impressive .587 (61-for-104) while finishing with 61 hits, three home runs, 38 RBI, 58 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples, and 27 walks. She only struck out a microscopic three times the entire season, and was perfect in the stolen base column, going 9-for-9.
Taylor posted a 7-5 mark in the pitcher’s circle, finishing with a save, and a 4.74 ERA. She struck out 36 batters in 68 innings.
“Offensively, Chloe was unstoppable,” Mink said. “She finished the season with a .679 on-base percentage and a batting average of .587 which is unbelievable considering the teams we faced throughout the season. She filled the role of leadoff batter and got on base the majority of the time to allow her teammates to drive her in allowing her to score 58 runs this season (second in South Laurel softball history). Her pitching was spot on as well. She got wins in the pitcher’s circle against great teams such as North Laurel, Shelby Valley, and Knox Central.
“All of Chloe’s achievements this year were very well deserved,” she added. “It is an honor for her to be selected as a Kentucky All-Star, as well as play on the East All-Star team and be named as All-State. I know she will do well as she travels to Bowling Green to play for the Kentucky All-Star team.”
