LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals have been on a roll as of late, and Friday night’s matchup against Whitley County was no different.
The Cardinals entered Friday night’s game with Whitley County and came away with a 67-55 victory, giving them their third district win of the season and their eighth win in their past nine games. It also came just two nights after South Laurel was winning 58-49 in the fourth quarter against Corbin, but had the game postponed due to a leak in the gymnasium roof.
But nothing was slowing down the Cardinals on Friday. South Laurel was able to overcome a slow start on offense by putting together a strong performance on the defensive end. Whitley County entered the game averaging just over 65 points per game, and the Cardinals were able to hold them to 10 points under their average.
It looked like it would be another grind-it-out type of game that South Laurel has become accustomed to this year, after they took a 22-18 lead at the half, with neither team doing much on the offensive end.
The turning point came in the third quarter when the Cardinals’ offense heated up. Brayden Reed scored six points for South Laurel in the third, while Eli Gover and Jordan Mabe each added five, as the Cardinals scored 25 points in the period, to take a 47-32 lead into the fourth.
Whitley County made a push in the fourth quarter. Ashton Reynolds knocked down two big three-point shots as the Colonels connected on five shots from behind the arc in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. South Laurel continued to stay out in front of the Colonels on their way to the 67-55 victory.
Gover led South Laurel in scoring with 16 points on the night. Reed added 12 points and Ashton Garland scored 11. Rhys England and Parker Payne each added nine, apiece.
Whitley County was led in scoring by Jackson Petrey who scored a game-high 18 points. Reynolds added eight and Brayden Mahan scored seven.
With the win, South Laurel is now 15-4 on the year, while Whitley County dropped to 7-8.
South Laurel 67, Whitley County 55
South Laurel 13 9 25 20 67
Whitley County 9 9 14 23 55
South Laurel (67) — Gover 16, Reed 12, Garland 11, England 9, Payne 9, Jones 5, Mabe 5.
Whitley County (55) — Petrey 18, Reynolds 8, Mahan 7, Fuson 5, Anderson 5, Downs 5, Queener 3, Keene 4.
