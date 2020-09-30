The North Laurel Lady Jaguar basketball team released its schedule on Tuesday for the upcoming 2020-2021 basketball season.
No big deal, right?
I always skim through each respective team’s schedule just to see what type of big games they have on their slate for the upcoming season.
Well, to my surprise, and for the second year in a row, it looks as if the 13th Region’s top two girls teams, and arguably, two of the best girls basketball teams in the state won’t be playing each other during regular season play, unless they meet in the WYMT Mountain Classic (North Laurel’s schedule lists South Laurel as one of the teams participating in the event).
It boggles my mind that the two girls basketball programs in Laurel County can’t play a home and away series or heck, even one game at either North or South Laurel High School during the regular season.
Laurel County has had back-to-back region champions in the 13th Region Girls Tournament the past two seasons (North Laurel in 2019, and South Laurel in 2020), and many expect one of the two teams to be cutting the nets down at The Arena this March.
Last season, and this upcoming season, would have been a great time for Laurel County to show off the talent both schools have on the floor along with just how good both teams are.
But no, the high school fans are going to miss out on another perfect opportunity for Laurel County to showcase its talent once again.
We were fortunate enough to be able to see the two teams duel it out in the 13th Region Girls Tournament title game last season, and what a game it was.
Of course, I’ve heard different “rumors” on why the two teams won’t be playing again this season but I’m not going to get into any of that, at least not in this week’s column.
In a time that many school systems are trying to save money, you’d think two schools that are separated by less than 10 miles would find a way to play.
But I guess it’s not meant to be which is a shame.
Just call it an opportunity missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.