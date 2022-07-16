Azbill

Jayden Azbill participated in the Kentucky State S3DA Outdoor Field Target Tournament at the University of the Cumberlands this past weekend, and continued her impressive archery season. Azbill began the tournament shooting the 12 qualification rounds, a total of 72 arrows, with great precision and finishing in first place with a score of 654. Going into the head to head elimination matches she pushed through the semi-finals making it to the championship match, where she was awarded the silver medal. | Photos Submitted 

