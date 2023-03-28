Jayden Azbill participated in the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) National Indoor Tournament in Louisville this past weekend.
This was the last indoor tournament for the year, as the transition to outdoor archery is in full swing.
The NFAA Indoor Nationals brings together the top NFAA archers from around the U.S.
After two long days of slinging arrows, Jayden landed herself on the podium with a third place finish. The indoor season has been filled with several podium finishes for Jayden.
In February, Jayden Azbill traveled to Madisonville to compete in the USA Indoor Nationals Archery Competition, where she scored a 588 out of a possible 600 points in her first 20 rounds. She then proceeded to shoot a 1175 out of a possible 1200. Both of these have been confirmed and are current USA national records.
She participated in the Kentucky State S3DA archery tournament where she finished with a perfect score of 300, finishing in second place just shy of the top of the podium due to her competitor having a higher x count.
Jayden also had success at the S3DA Nationals where she landed on the podium, representing Kentucky, in third place after winning a two-round shoot-off due to three ladies scoring the exact same score including x counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.