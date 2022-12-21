Jayden Azbill has been selected as a member of the 2023 United States Archery Team in the U18 Fixed Pins Women’s Division.
The United States Archery Team, “USAT”, consists of the best archers in the country, selected based on performance in national and USAT series events over a yearlong season that travels the United States.
Making USAT is a tremendous accomplishment that reflects countless arrows and hours of practice, travel and competition. Athletes who compete on the USAT event circuit do an amazing balancing act of school, work, family, friends and many other commitments. It takes a great amount of time, effort and personal sacrifice and the dedication required to reach this level of success is significant.
Beyond the prestige of making the USAT, archers earn the right to wear USA across their backs on a special team jersey and are provided discounts and products from generous USA Archery Sponsors.
The top athletes on the senior recurve and compound USAT represent the United States on the Archery World Cup circuit and at other major international events. Coming right from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games that were held in 2021, the team is already gearing up for Paris 2024. USA athletes competed at the 2022 Pan Am and Para Pan Am Championships where both teams earned full quota spots for the 2023 Pan Am and Para Pan Am Games, which are an Olympic and Paralympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.
Azbill is a junior at North Laurel High School.
