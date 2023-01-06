MANCHESTER — After a tough three-week stint that saw them post a 3-4 record during two prestigious tournaments, Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars returned to their dominating ways during Friday’s 94-64 win over Clay County.
The Jaguars (9-6 overall, 2-0 vs. 49th District opponents) have now won 15 district games in a row, including their current five-game win streak against the Tigers (6-5, 2-1).
“I’m proud of the way our guys stepped up tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We had very good energy early in the game that helped us to get off to a great start. We took really good shots and made 17 threes. It was good to see our guys smiling and having fun again after a tough couple of weeks.”
North Laurel was without starters Ryan Davidson and Gavin Chadwell, but still managed to cruise to the 30-point victory.
The Jaguars put the game away in the first quarter, outscoring Clay County, 34-15. North Laurel held a 55-31 advantage at halftime, and led 81-45 entering the fourth quarter.
North Laurel nailed 17 3-pointers in the win, going 17-of-34 from behind the arc. The Jaguars finished the game hitting 37-of-67 shot attempts while forcing 15 turnovers, and tallying 21 assists.
Clay County hit 24-of-50 shot attempts, and was 6-of-18 from the 3-point line. The Tigers hit 10-of-15 free throw attempts while North Laurel hit all three of its attempts from the free-throw line. Clay County’s did manage to outrebounded the Jaguars, 33-28.
Colton Rawlings turned in his best game as a Jaguar, scoring 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, which included going 5-of-11 from 3-point range.
Brody Brock added 20 points while Reed Sheppard finished with 18 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. Kole Jervis and Kyler Elza each scored 11 points apiece.
Hayden Harris led the Tigers with 22 points and nine rebounds while Landon Dezarn scored 12 points.
