CORBIN — As the coach at North Laurel High School for eight years before coming to Bell County in 2019, Brad Sizemore knew better than most just how good Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson were about to be. The Jaguars have won 74 games over the past three seasons with that duo leading the way and earned a trip to the 13th Region Tournament finals for the second straight year after defeating Sizemore’s Bobcats 69-40 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals at the Corbin Arena.
Sheppard, a University of Kentucky commit and perhaps the state’s top player as a junior, poured in 36 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Davidson, a junior forward, added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
“We were trying to take the 3-point shot away and contain Reed as much as we could. He’s going to where he’s going for a reason. Both of those kids were mismatches, at times, for us,” Sizemore said. “It comes down to making shots, and we didn’t make a lot of open 3s. Their length and size, when we went to the basket, bothered us. You have to give the other team credit. They played well.”
“They carry us, and they’ve carried us all year,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They open things up and some of our other guys stepped up in the second half and hit shots.”
Bell was led by senior forward Cameron Burnett with 18 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Dawson Woolum added 11 points.
Sheppard had three baskets in the opening quarter and Davidson added two as North took a 13-4 lead. Bell cut an 11-point deficit to eight in the final minute and was holding for one shot when an errant pass sailed out of bounds with five seconds left. Davidson hit a 3 to beat the buzzer as the Jaguars’ lead grew to 25-14 at halftime,
“I thought the play that ended the half was a back-breaker because I thought we were going to get off a 3 and they ended up converting and got the lead out to double figures,” Sizemore said.
“I feel Bell did what they needed to do. They slowed the game down. It gave them a better chance to win, “ Valentine said. “We got some stops in the third quarter and extend it out.”
North slowly pulled away in the third quarter as Sheppard had three baskets in a 6-1 run, then closed the period with a 3 that extended the lead to 45-30. Sheppard had two more baskets early in the fourth period, then found Clay Sizemore for a 3-pointer to ignite a 16-2 spurt that put the game out of reach.
The Bobcats, with seven seniors on the roster, had their best season since winning the 13th Region in 2011 with 25 victories and a 52nd District championship.
“I thought our kids did all they could. This is the best team we’ve played all year,” Sizemore said. “I’m proud of all these kids accomplished late. I know it got physical at the end, but they didn’t want the season to end. We won 25 games this year and beat several teams we haven’t beat in a while. It’s a testament to this group of seniors and Dawson as a junior. I appreciate everyone who has supported them the entire year. It’s been an unbelievable season for me. We’ll regroup and move forward. I feel we have a lot of excitement back in our basketball program.”
North Laurel 69, Bell County 40
NORTH LAUREL (27-5)
Reed Sheppard 36, Clay Sizemore 6, Brody Brock 0, Ryan Davidson 19, Caden Harris 0, Chase Dotson 2, Colton Rawlings 2, Kyler Elza 0, Krish Patel 0, Kole Jervis 0, Reece Davidson 2, Dawsen Walker 0, Dylan Nicley 0, Brayden Caudill 0. Totals: 26-41 11-11 69.
BELL COUNTY (25-6)
Carter McCune 0, Dawson Woolum 11, Dalton Stepp 3, Hayden Callebs 2, Cameron Burnett 18, Chanse Belcher 2, Austin Goodin 3, Ethan Buell 1, Noah Brock 0, Cole Hoskins 0, Cameron Hall 0, Blake Burnett 0. Totals: 15-40 7-14 40.
North Laurel 13 12 20 24 69
Bell County 4 10 16 10 40
