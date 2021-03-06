SHELBY VALLEY — South Laurel was able to even its current eight-game road trip record to 3-3 on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals (15-10) fought back from a one-point deficit heading into the second quarter and eventually cruised to an easy, 62-44, win over Shelby Valley during the Kentucky Prep Classic.
Nine different players scored in the win for a South Laurel team that was coming off a 30-point loss to Pikeville from the day before.
Rachel Presley scored 14 points while Kylie Clem followed with 13 points. Emily Cox added nine points while Reagan Jones and Clara Collins each turned in identical eight point scoring-efforts.
Six different Lady Cardinals scored in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer by Clem that helped give South Laurel a 26-22 lead at halftime.
Jones and Collins each scored four points apiece in the third quarter, helping the Lady Cardinals outscore Shelby Valley, 15-9, while increasing South Laurel to 41-31 during the process.
Chris Souder’s squad was able to wrap-up the win in the fourth quarter by hitting 9-of-13 free throw attempts while Clem scores five points and Jones and Howard each scored four points apiece.
South Laurel 62, Shelby Valley 44
South Laurel 12 14 15 21 62
Shelby Valley 13 9 9 13 44
South Laurel (62) — Howard 4, Clem 13, Jones 8, E. Cox 9, Presley 14, Collins 8, Turner 2, Miller 2, Mills 2.
Shelby Valley (44) — Elswick 13, Looney 8, L. Johnson 6, Mead 3, Z. Johnson 8, Owens 6.
