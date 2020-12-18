LONDON — North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan was concerned leading up to last week’s KHSAA Board of Control’s meeting.
But those concerns were quickly erased when the Board of Control voted 14-5 in favor of practice beginning Monday while seeing the winter sports season starting on Jan. 4.
“I saw the power of unity back earlier when fall sports came together and pushed to ensure that they had a season,” Mahan said. “It was the lack of unity among basketball coaches that worried me the most.
“Many coaches, despite what they say publicly, had been pushing to delay or cancel this season,” he added. “Without even a consensus amount of coaches, you knew it was going to be a hard decision for the KHSAA Board of Control. So to say I was concerned is an understatement.”
Mahan admitted he was pleased to see the Board of Control approve both the boys and girls Sweet Sixteens getting pushed back to the end of March and early April.
“I was all for pushing postseason play being pushed back to make sure we have a successful state tournament as well as to give our players as close to a full season as possible,” he said. “For anyone who loves any sports, fall, winter, or spring, you better support this decision. It was spelled out about as clearly as possible in the Board of Control’s meeting that the basketball state tournaments fund most of the functioning budget for all sports. The love for whatever sport a kid plays is equal but they are not equal when it comes to finances.”
With the vote approved to begin practice this past Monday, Mahan said he’s more than ready to get things started with his team.
“Excited is not a strong enough description,” he said. “It seems like forever since I have been able to be with my team and I’ve missed them tremendously. If 2020 has taught me personally anything it’s how much coaching still means to me. I can’t wait to see my kids battling it out this season.
“I think it is tremendous that we can practice this week and play Jan. 4,” Mahan added. “It gives us something tangible to be working towards. So much uncertainty had been looming over this season. However, I know with this season many sacrifices will be needed to make it successful. I had a google meet online after the KHSAA decision on Thursday. The meeting’s primary purpose was to spell out many of the sacrifices that will be needed just to make sure we can play this year. We aren’t the NBA where we can play in a bubble but we can be smart in our daily lives to limit possible exposure that could shut us down at least temporarily. This will not be a normal season but we have to make the best of it. Many of my players had said they would do anything to play talking to them back in the summer, and now will be the time to prove it.”
Mahan also gives a lot of credit to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.
“I have said this multiple times since March when COVID-19 first arrived in Kentucky — his leadership has been amazing,” he said. “I wish we had that type of leadership in some of our government positions as well. I know the KHSAA will have some rough times, like all of us, recovering from the effects of so much being shut down but with Mr. Tackett’s leadership, I have faith the KHSAA will recover quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.