SOMERSET — North Laurel rebounded in a big way after its first loss of the season last week.
The Lady Jaguars (3-1) turned in a solid effort, defeating Southwestern on the road, 7-1.
Mikaela Barnett and Makayla Mastin led the way with three goals apiece while Haley Combs added a goal. Both Barnett and Mastin each finished with an assist apiece as well.
Presley Thompson and McKinley Mastin each finished with an assist apiece.
Keeper Brooklyn Mullins finished the game with nine saves.
“I’m proud of this team and the way they played tonight,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “We had some things to work on from our last game and we definitely made some changes and it showed in our play tonight. The defense, I have to give praise, Brooklyn only touched the ball nine times, so our defense stepped up big time and did a great job.”
