After losing early in the 13th Region Tournament last season, the North Laurel Lady Jags are looking to make big noise this season.
Last season, the Lady Jags had a tremendous year — finishing with a record of 24-6, a District Championship, and going undefeated against region opponents up until taking a hard hit from Corbin in the region semi-finals.
The Jags will have a very young roster yet again, returning with only one senior in Emily Sizemore (14.7, 8.5), and three juniors with Jaelyn Black, Gracie McKnight and Chloe McKnight.
Coach Eddie Mahan wants to make sure his team stays focused, and together. "We have a lot of work to do to be close to where we need to be, but I think our team will work hard to get there," he added. "The biggest issues for us to overcome will be to make sure we stay focused and together. A team sport is never won by a bunch of individuals."
Senior Emily Sizemore has a lot of accolades behind her name. Sizemore is the all-time leader in assists, and the all-time leader in rebounding. Sizemore also has a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record currently held by Hailee Valentine at 2,160. Sizemore is sitting at 1,919 points.
"This team has recognized how important Emily Sizemore has been to this program, and the sacrifices she has always made. They want her to end her high school career with another Region Championship," Coach Mahan explained. "They know that no matter how good a player is, they are truly remembered by the way a team wins rather than personal accolades."
Coach Mahan wants his team to stay consistent throughout the season, and play as hard late in the season as they do in the preseason.
"I have to keep reminding them that consistency is hard," he said. "It is easy to play hard in the preseason and early in the season. But the great teams are the ones who play hard and with confidence 30-plus games into the season."
The Jags will be returning four of five starters from last season, and the coach will be counting on his team to fill in the gap left from the graduation of Hailee Valentine.
"Brooke Nicholson (13.1, 3.2) and Chloe McKnight (9.8, 8.2) have both improved in the off season, and they will be needed when filling in the gap left from Hailee," Mahan said.
The Lady Jags will also be returning Bella Sizemore (7.8, 3.4), and Mariella Claybrook (1.8, 2.9) to help bring the Jags to a potential region title.
North Laurel is set to begin their season December 1 against crosstown rival South Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.