All eyes are on North Laurel once again, and respectfully so.
After taking their first region title in 10 years last season, many do believe that North Laurel is a contender to bring home the state title this year.
But North Laurel will not have an easy road to get there, with three-time region champion Knox Central also bringing back players such as KT Turner and also adding Harlan County, Corbin, Harlan City, and South Laurel to the mix as well.
Head Coach Nate Valentine is very optimistic for this year's team.
"We return three starters as well as several other guys that got meaningful minutes last season," Valentine said. "I have been pleased with our team's improvement thus far. The guys are working really hard and are excited to compete against someone else."
North Laurel also has something that no other team in the region has — a five-star athlete that's ranked number 26 nationally and committed to the University of Kentucky in Senior Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard had an impressive season last year, averaging 25.2 points per game, and 6.9 rebounds per game. He played an amazing summer season and is ready to tip-off his senior season.
Sheppard isn't the only talented player on the roster. The Jags only lost two starters last year, and will be returning an arsenal of players to make a deep run this year.
"We expect many of our contributors from last year to have an enhanced role this year including Colton Rawlings, Kyler Elza and Kole Jervis," Valentine said. "Chase Keen had a very good preseason and is expected to be a contributor. Freshmen Reece Davidson, Jordan Rawlings and Kaiden McQueen continue to improve and develop."
Senior Ryan Davidson also is returning and ready to bring his skills to the table, averaging 20.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. Along for the ride is Brody Brock, who averaged 8.2 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.
North Laurel recently added one of the region's top players to the roster in Gavin Chadwell. Chadwell played an impressive season last year at Knox Central, averaging 13.6 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Last season proved to be a very successful one for the Jags. Coming out with a 28-6 record, they made it "over the hump" and won the 13th Region Championship. Being their first one since 2012 made it a special moment for the school when the final buzzer rang throughout the Corbin Arena.
Coach Valentine shares his thoughts on what lies ahead. "The 13th region will once again be very challenging," he said. "I would consider the 13th to be one of the best in the state this season. Whoever wins the region tournament is going to have to play three really good games to advance. Our guys are a year older now and have matured in their approach to the game. They know what's at stake and what it is going to take to get this program to the next level."
The Jaguars will play a relentless schedule this season, but coach Valentine isn't bothered by that.
"This year's schedule is exactly what we need," he said. "If we aren't ready to play, we probably aren't going to like the result. To get where we want to go with this program, we must continue to play the best."
North Laurel will compete in many national tournaments, and high-level tournaments throughout the season.
"Outside of a very talented 13th Region schedule, we are playing in two of the best events in the country - The City of Palms in Ft. Myers, Florida, and the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. We will also play in one of the top Christmas tournaments in the state, The Traditional Bank Classic at Lexington Catholic," coach Valentine added. "We will also play Lyon County in the White Greer and Maggard Classic. I hope this schedule will help prepare us for postseason play. We wanted to play the best of the best and see where we are."
While North Laurel will have a lot of eyes on them and will play with some of the best teams in the nation, Coach Valentine is most pleased with his players when others are not looking.
"I'm really proud of the culture of our locker room and the character of our players right now," he said. "This is a fun group to coach and grow with. We are looking forward to spending the next five months together to see where this thing ends."
North Laurel will scrimmage against Great Crossing on November 22 and George Rogers Clark on November 26.
North Laurel is set to officially begin the season November 28 against Lexington Catholic.
