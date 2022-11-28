South Laurel is ready to have a tough, but great, season.
Last season South Laurel finished with a 23-8 record and came up short in the 13th Region Semi Finals to Knox Central.
Head Coach Jeff Davis is ready to get the season started but is looking at the schedule as it comes.
"We are just a day-by-day, play-by-play team. Our first goal is our district; we have a tough enough challenge there to worry about region," he said. "We have a lot of great obstacles ahead but our number one goal every year is to fight for the number one seed in our district."
Davis also knows that the team he has is very talented, but he is also aware that there are a lot of unknowns.
"I feel like we have had a great summer and preseason," the coach said. "We have to get some depth on our bench. We have a challenging schedule ahead of us."
South Laurel will be returning a great arsenal of players. Seniors Parker Payne (13.8, 4.7) and Eli Gover (11.5, 2.6) along with sophomore Jordan Mabe (6.6, 2.4) will all be key factors on the court this season.
Coach Davis explained that some may think they play a "cupcake schedule" but he assures that he is not going to run and that he is willing to play anyone.
"We do not run or hide from any team, and we are ready and willing to play any team who wants to play, and anyone that will challenge our team," he said. "We play Madison Central every year, who is arguably one of the best teams in the state every year."
South Laurel plays a schedule each year to where they see every kind of offense and defense.
"Every year we will play teams that will press, and play zones, and at the end of the day it comes down to me making sure I put the right guys in the right positions to make those plays," Davis said.
South Laurel will be returning four seniors this season — Ashton Garland, Eli Gover, Parker Payne and Caden Jones. Davis expects to see a lot out of them.
"They are more mature, and they know how the process goes," the coach explained. "They embrace the process, and they are coaching and leading the younger ones who are struggling. It is a grind, and if you do it in a way where everything is earned and not given, it's a challenge."
Coach Davis says that playing hard is something that is expected with no exceptions.
"Playing hard is a must; it is not easy. Playing hard to our standard is something expected out of all of the athletes," he added. "If they do not play hard, and together, they will not play."
South Laurel is set to begin their season November 29 against Harlan.
