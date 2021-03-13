WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals were able to punch their ticket to the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Tournament after slugging it out with rival Corbin during Saturday’s 50th District Girls Tournament semifinal matchup.
Chris Souder’s squad trailed 72-71 with less than two minutes remaining in the game when Gracie Turner and Clara Collins came up with two huge 3-pointers.
Turner knocked down her crucial 3-pointer with 1:20 left, scoring five of her seven points in the fourth quarter to give her team a 74-72 lead while Collins’ 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining broke a 74-all tie for good, allowing the Lady Cardinals to end the game with a 9-3 run to pick up a hard-fought 80-75 win.
“First of all, hat’s off to Corbin. They played their hearts out and it was a back and forth battle all night,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “I was super proud of our kids to show the fight after a very slow start. Rachel (Presley) was also huge tonight after battling an injury.
“Clara’s 3 was huge but so was the one by Gracie Turner hit as well,” he added. “We also made our free throws (10-of-13 in the fourth quarter) when we needed them. This time of year it is survive and advance and that is exactly what we did.”
The Lady Cardinals (16-10) had four players score in double figures with junior Rachel Presley leading the way with 23 points. Emily Cox added 16 points while Collins scored a season-best 15 points, and Raegan Jones added a 12-point scoring effort.
Corbin senior Shelby Stewart did all she could do to give her team a chance to win. She finished with a game-high 29 points while hitting a school-record nine 3-pointers which places her sixth all-time in the KHSAA state record books.
Kallie Housley also scored in double figures, finishing with 23 points while eighth-grader Raegan Walker added 11 points.
The win advances South Laurel to Tuesday’s 50th District Girls Tournament championship which is slated for a 7 p.m. start. The Lady Cardinals will face-off against No. 1 seed Whitley County, who defeated Williamsburg earlier Saturday with a 71-43 decision. Both South Laurel and the Lady Colonels split a pair of games earlier this season.
The loss dropped Corbin to 14-11 overall while the Lady Redhounds will miss advancing to the 13th Region Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
50th District Girls Tournament Semifinals
At Williamsburg
South Laurel 80, Corbin 75
Corbin 18 14 28 15 75
South Laurel 14 29 17 20 80
Corbin (75) — S. Stewart 29, Housley 23, B. Stewart 6, Stidham 2, Faulkner 4, Walker 11.
South Laurel (80) — Howard 6, Clem 1, Jones 12, Cox 16, Presley 23, Collins 15, Turner 7.
