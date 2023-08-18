LONDON — In a game dominated by strong defensive performances, Bell County's senior running back Daniel Thomas proved his worth as a Mr. Football candidate, leading his team to a 19-7 victory over North Laurel with three rushing touchdowns.
“When you play good teams you can’t make mistakes,” North Laurel coach Jason Chappell said. “When you do they make you pay.
“I felt like we were very physical and our kids played really hard for four quarters, but we had a TD called back on a penalty and a probable TD taken away because we fumbled into the endzone,” he added. “Things you can’t do against a team like Bell County. We have to continue execute better offensively. We’ve got great kids and will continue to work hard.”
The first quarter showcased the impressive defensive skills of both teams, with neither side able to find the endzone. However, in the second quarter, Bell County broke the deadlock as Thomas sprinted 11 yards to score the opening touchdown, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 8:59 remaining.
Maintaining their defensive prowess, Bell County continued to stifle North Laurel's offense in the second half. Thomas extended the Bobcats' lead with a two-yard touchdown run, making it 13-0 at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter.
North Laurel's offense finally found some success on their next possession, with Ethan Gregory capitalizing on his offensive linemen's blocking to score a two-yard touchdown. This narrowed the deficit to 13-7 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
However, Thomas sealed the victory for Bell County with his third rushing touchdown, coming at the 9:18 mark of the fourth quarter. The Bobcats emerged with a 19-7 win, thanks to Thomas' exceptional performance.
