CORBIN — A 10-run fifth inning kept the North Laurel 10U’s season alive while advancing them to this weekend’s District Final Four in Harlan after they defeated South Laurel, 16-5.
It was a roller coaster of a contest with North Laurel building a 6-0 lead after three innings of play before South Laurel cut its deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning by pushing five runs across home plate.
But North Laurel ended any hopes of a South Laurel comeback by scoring 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
North Laurel outhit South Laurel, 12-4, as pitchers Brody Burgess and Easton Allen kept South Laurel’s bats at bay for most of the game.
Burgess tossed 2 2/3 of an inning while surrendering two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Allen pitched 1 1/3 of an inning allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
Gabe Gilliam turned in a huge game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI, and two runs scored while Burgess delivered a hit, three RBI, and scored once.
Jase Prince had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Tucker Parman, Cooper Whitis, and Landon Bales each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Lake Woodyard and Hunter Warren both finished with a hit and two runs scored while Enrique Campos finished with a hit and a run scored.
Weston Reid had a hit while Mason Woods scored twice, and Allen scored once.
Cole Knuckles led South Laurel with a hit and two RBI while Kai French and Easton Cox both finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Eli Lawson also drove in a run while Colton Hoskins finished with a hit and a run scored.
Izayah Patterson and Colt Collins each scored once in the loss.
