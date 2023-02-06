LONDON — North Laurel recorded its second straight win by upending Mercer County, 64-49, on Monday.
Senior Emily Sizemore turned in a 24-point scoring effort while Gracie McKnight came off the bench to score 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Chloe McKnight finished with 12 points despite dealing with foul trouble while Jaelyn Black and Brooke Nichelson each added six points apiece.
“Very good overall effort by my team tonight,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The last two times that Chloe McKnight and Brooke Nichelson had to sit out most of the first half because of foul trouble, we lost the games. However, tonight we had multiple people step up for our team.
“Gracie McKnight was a game changer coming up off the bench for us,” he added. “With 12 points and seven rebounds, in just 14 minutes of playing time. Her energy and effort led to us holding our lead through the entire first half.
“Mariella Claybrook and Jaelyn Black were also key to our victory tonight,” Mahan continued. “Their solid play on both ends of the floor is what we expect and will need for a successful run during tournament time. Bella Sizemore did not shoot the ball as well as she has been but had the toughest defensive assignment. Anna Drakeford scorched us in the first half and early third quarter. When I sent Bella to guard her, she had two points the rest for the game. I thought that was one of the reasons we were able to pull away.”
North Laurel led 24-22 at halftime before seeing Mercer County send the game into a 39-all tie heading into the fourth quarter.
Emily Sizemore scored 12 points in the final eight minutes while Chloe McKnight and Gracie McKnight each scored four points apiece, and Bella Sizemore hit a key 3-pointer allowing the Lady Jaguars (21-5) to pull away.
“Chloe, even in her limited time, was dominant and changed the game so much,” Mahan said. “Twelve points and 10 rebounds and six assists in 18 minutes of play is great production.
“I can never say enough about Emily Sizemore,” he added. “The more she is needed the more she steps up. Twenty-four points, nine rebounds and nine assists against good competition is why she is the best overall player in the region.”
North Laurel will now switch its focus to Corbin, who defeated the Lady Jaguars, 76-75, in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic earlier this season.
“No time to celebrate as we still have a tough run of games coming up that I know will get us ready for tournament time,” Mahan said.
The Lady Jaguars will travel to face the Lady Redhounds Friday with game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.