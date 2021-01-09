SOMERSET — North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard scored a game-high 48 points during the Jaguars’ 106-62 win over Covington Holy Cross on Saturday.
Sheppard finished the game knocking down 18-of-26 shots attempts, including 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also finished the game with seven assists and five rebounds.
Clay Sizemore hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points while Brody Brock finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.