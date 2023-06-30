LONDON — A five-run second inning proved to be all North Laurel’s 12U All-Stars needed to knock off Clay County on Friday.
North Laurel only had two hits in the win but took advantage of two walks, two hit batters, and two errors to claim a 5-1 advantage in the first inning while never looking back.
Kyran Barnes drove in Jaxon Asher while Asher also connected on a run-scoring double in the win.
Barnes and Asher both finished with a hit, an RBI, a double, and one run scored apiece while Kolton Hampton, Mason Minor, Tucker Broviak, Noah Woods, and Bryson Roberts each scored once apiece in the win. Avery Greer was also named Player of the Game.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Saturday against Williamsburg at 2 p.m.
