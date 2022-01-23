GEORGETOWN — The trio of Reed Sheppard, Clay Sizemore, and Ryan Davidson combined to score 66 points to help lead North Laurel to its second win in as many days.
The Jaguars improved to 15-4 while notching their sixth win in a row by defeating Scott County on Saturday, 92-75. The 92 points mark the second times in three games North Laurel has scored at least 90 points.
Sheppard led the way with 25 points while connecting with four 3-pointers. Sizemore captured game MVP honors while scoring 23 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. Davidson added 18 points while Brody Brock finished with eight points, and Caden Harris scored six points.
“That was another good road win,” North Laurel coach Nate a Valentine said. “Our defensive effort in the first half was very good. We built a good lead and relaxed for a couple of minutes, I thought.
“But they figured it out and got back to what we were doing,” he added. “Back-to-back Friday/ Saturday road games can be tough but I’m proud of our guys.”
North Laurel led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime before taking a 64-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars will be back in action Tuesday at home against Madison Southern. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 92, Scott County 75
North Laurel 20 25 19 28 92
Scott County 12 13 17 33 75
North Laurel (92) — Sheppard 25, Sizemore 23, Davidson 18, Brock 8, Harris 6, Dotson 5, Elza 2, Jervis 1, Caudill 2.
Scott County (75) — Willhite 6, McGrath 2, Middleton 15, Haynes 12, Mosby 28, Christopher 5, Hamilton 7.
