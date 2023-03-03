Boys Final Four
We are down to four boys teams, so who is going to be cutting down the nets at The Corbin Arena on Monday?
Barbourville, Corbin, North Laurel, and South Laurel are ready to roll, with the first game of the boys Final Four slated to start Saturday at 6 p.m.
 
13th Region Boys Tournament Schedule
At The Corbin Arena 
Saturday, March 4
Boys Semifinals
North Laurel vs. South Laurel, 6 p.m.
Barbourville vs. Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
 
Monday, March 6
Boys Championship
TBD, 7 p.m.
 
All stats have been updated to Monday, Feb. 27, excluding records, and regional tournament records.
 

13th Region Boys Tournament Team Rankings

1. North Laurel (23-10)

2. South Laurel (24-8)

3. Corbin (22-7)

4. Barbourville (19-10)

13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings

1. South Laurel .62285

2. Corbin .61764

3. North Laurel .61246

4. Barbourville .54391

 
Each teams’ record against 13th Region opponents
1. North Laurel 14-0
2. Corbin 16-3
3. Barbourville 12-4
4. South Laurel 13-6
 
Each teams’ record against remaining teams in the tournament
1. North Laurel 3-0
2. South Laurel 3-3
3. Corbin 2-3
4. Barbourville 0-2 

13th Region Tournament Player Rankings
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
2. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
3. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
4. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
5. Matt Warren, Barbourville 
6. Gavin Chadwell, North Laurel
7. Parker Payne, South Laurel
8. Eli Gover, South Laurel
9. Carter Stewart, Corbin
10. Travis Scott, Barbourville 
 
13th Region Individual Scoring Leaders 
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 21.8
2. Matthew Warren, Barbourville 19.4
3. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel 17.9
4. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin 16.6
5. KT Turner, Barbourville 16.5

13th Region Individual Rebounding Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Travis Scott, Barbourville 8.5
2. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 8.5
3. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel 6.8
4. Zander Curry, Corbin 6.6

13th Region Tournament Team Offense
1. North Laurel 76.4
2. Corbin 72.3
3. Barbourville 63.3
4. South Laurel 61.7

13th Region Tournament Team Defense
1. South Laurel 49.2
2. Barbourville 55.8
3. North Laurel 57.4
4. Corbin 59.1

13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Barbourville (19-35)
Corbin (87-55)
North Laurel (17-11)
South Laurel (22-10)

